Putt, who played 11 tour matches for South Africa after relocating from New Zealand in the early 1990s, says the fingerprints of Erasmus and former All Black Tony Brown, both of who are known for their inventive approach to coaching, can be seen all over this Springboks side.

Tony Brown has made an immediate impact on the Springboks, says Kevin Putt. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m always scared to give the credit to someone because the only other guy that’s as innovative as him [Brown] is actually Rassie Erasmus, who is bonkers anyway, always comes up with weird stuff.”

He says the backline in particular shows him that Brown has made an immediate impact on his new side.

“It could be Rassie himself but I’ve got to believe because of the inventiveness [of the] backline work, it’s got to be Brown.”

The 2024 Springboks still follow the same creed of physicality and domination of the breakdown and set piece as previous sides, but it is what they have added to their game this year that Putt says is what has taken them above other nations.

“Historically, they’ve been big men that have looked to beat the heck out of people - that hasn’t changed in any way - but they’ve just added a few strings to their bow.

“They’ve just expanded their game, they’re a lot more inventive. You’re seeing some excitement, the depth of their squad is to be envied throughout the world. Look, I’d be scared [if I were the All Blacks] in Joburg that’s for sure.”

Brown’s addition as South African attack coach caused a stir in world rugby earlier this year as New Zealand saw one of its best rugby brains depart to share that knowledge with the Old Foe at the Springboks.

He was then just two weeks later drafted in to Vern Cotter’s Blues set-up in a consulting role after Jason O’Halloran took medical leave and saw the Auckland franchise claim their first Super Rugby title in two decades.

Despite the Springboks’ near-perfect 2024 season and the All Blacks’ inconsistent start to life under Scott Robertson as head coach, Putt says he saw enough in their win over Argentina at Eden Park to convince him that the first test between the two at Ellis Park will be a classic.

“Johannesburg will be the test, that will be the massive one. It’s altitude, it’s a very close Afrikaans environment, it is tough. It is tough playing there.”























