“I’m happy because we owned the situation we put ourselves in from last week to this week,” Robertson reflected. “We talked about having a response and we did tonight, especially the first 40.

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke celebrates scoring a try against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

“Everything we’d planned the week before we did this week. It was a great mindset. Ardie led it really well. We all bought in. We wanted to honour what Eden Park is all about. Everyone has had their great moments and performances before and we wanted to add to it in any way we could.

“Last week we got to 20-8 and the game got away on us. Tonight it didn’t. We controlled those moments. The defence was exceptional. Some great efforts off the ball; some kick chase, charge downs, hard balls on the ground. That’s what we’re all about. We’ll celebrate those when we get back together for Africa.”

Savea, with several powerful carries, one in which he bumped off two defenders, was among the All Blacks’ best as they powered to a 35-3 lead after a near impeccable first half that featured five tries.

“When the team is against the wall it brings out the best in people,” Savea said. “A good challenge is not relying on a loss to get a response and bringing that edge every week as an All Black.

“We nailed what we wanted to this week. When we’re physical, direct and urgent we look our best so I’m really proud of the guys for doing that tonight.

“Damian [McKenzie] and Beauden [Barrett] put us in the right areas and allowed us to get around the corner and get physical and we probably didn’t do that last week where we struggled to get out of our half.”

While pleased with the immediate bounce back, Robertson acknowledged the second half performance fell away after introducing the bench en masse.

“We wanted to bury them in the garden and finish them off. Sometimes that happens. The great thing about that is we got Beauden to 10 and Rieko Ioane to left wing and Anton Lienert-Brown on. We played the whole squad but we lost a little bit of rhythm doing it.

“We’ve got improvements to make like any team – we know that. We’ve got to innovate and grow and be better but we nailed some key things tonight.”

After a week at home to rest and recover, the All Blacks set off for a monumental leap in opposition as they prepare to confront the world champion Springboks in South Africa in their highly anticipated two test tour.

As for the Pumas, the theme of failing to replicate an upset triumph against the All Blacks follows the script from their 2020 and 2022 success.

“It’s frustrating because we knew what was coming,” Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi said. “We knew they were going to be direct, strong, physical and the collisions were going to be there and we couldn’t stop it.

“We weren’t on a high after beating the All Blacks. We knew what we needed to do. We worked hard and well throughout the week but we couldn’t stop them.

“Maybe it’s the emotional part of the All Blacks that they lifted up 30% or more and it was too much for us on the day.

“I wouldn’t say it’s emotional for us, it’s more how to play simple rugby in a very good way. And how to stop simple rugby in a very good way.”







