Challenged to look in the mirror, the All Blacks delivered a simple, decisive, clinical response at Eden Park.
After last week’s loss to the Pumas in Wellington, the All Blacks’ first under Scott Robertson, stand-in captain Ardie Savea set the tone by putting the forward pack on notice.
“They were really clear with us, especially being a younger boy in the tight-five, Ardie demanded physical dominance,” All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams said. “It’s easy to prepare when that’s all you get asked to do. The leaders lead and we’ll just follow them.”
Rugby can be painted as a complex game at times. When simplified, distilled, down to delivering a dominant forward platform and playing in the right areas, it becomes much easier to execute.
This was the All Blacks’ blueprint to their 42-10 assault on Argentina that preserved Eden Park’s 30-year unbeaten status – a stretch that now notches 50 matches. The intent and physicality from the All Blacks’ forward pack in this outing set the bar for the remainder of their season.
“I’m happy because we owned the situation we put ourselves in from last week to this week,” Robertson reflected. “We talked about having a response and we did tonight, especially the first 40.
“Everything we’d planned the week before we did this week. It was a great mindset. Ardie led it really well. We all bought in. We wanted to honour what Eden Park is all about. Everyone has had their great moments and performances before and we wanted to add to it in any way we could.
“Last week we got to 20-8 and the game got away on us. Tonight it didn’t. We controlled those moments. The defence was exceptional. Some great efforts off the ball; some kick chase, charge downs, hard balls on the ground. That’s what we’re all about. We’ll celebrate those when we get back together for Africa.”
Savea, with several powerful carries, one in which he bumped off two defenders, was among the All Blacks’ best as they powered to a 35-3 lead after a near impeccable first half that featured five tries.
“When the team is against the wall it brings out the best in people,” Savea said. “A good challenge is not relying on a loss to get a response and bringing that edge every week as an All Black.
“We nailed what we wanted to this week. When we’re physical, direct and urgent we look our best so I’m really proud of the guys for doing that tonight.
“Damian [McKenzie] and Beauden [Barrett] put us in the right areas and allowed us to get around the corner and get physical and we probably didn’t do that last week where we struggled to get out of our half.”
While pleased with the immediate bounce back, Robertson acknowledged the second half performance fell away after introducing the bench en masse.
“We wanted to bury them in the garden and finish them off. Sometimes that happens. The great thing about that is we got Beauden to 10 and Rieko Ioane to left wing and Anton Lienert-Brown on. We played the whole squad but we lost a little bit of rhythm doing it.
“We’ve got improvements to make like any team – we know that. We’ve got to innovate and grow and be better but we nailed some key things tonight.”
After a week at home to rest and recover, the All Blacks set off for a monumental leap in opposition as they prepare to confront the world champion Springboks in South Africa in their highly anticipated two test tour.
As for the Pumas, the theme of failing to replicate an upset triumph against the All Blacks follows the script from their 2020 and 2022 success.
“It’s frustrating because we knew what was coming,” Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi said. “We knew they were going to be direct, strong, physical and the collisions were going to be there and we couldn’t stop it.