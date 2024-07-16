The Blues had sweated on the fitness of their leader in the run-in to the Super Rugby Pacific final with Tuipulotu’s knee injury expected to sideline him for up to six weeks.

Just 20 minutes into the Auckland franchise’s quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua, Tuipulotu came off the field with a torn medial ligament and was expected to miss the England series entirely – until a miraculous return saw him take the field for the final and both tests.

Called into the New Zealand touring squad for San Diego is another Blues lock, Sam Darry.

Sam Darry of the Blues has been called into the All Blacks squad to face Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

Darry’s 2.03m frame also replaced Tuipulotu for the Blues and he will do so again, this time in a black jersey, as the All Blacks take an opportunity to give some new blood test experience in the one-off match against Fiji.

Also in line for a potential test debut is Hurricanes midfielder Billy Proctor, who had a breakout season for the Wellington-based side as they reached the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.

“Billy is fantastic. I experienced Billy for the first time with the New Zealand XV as a coach and really enjoyed the way he plays, but also he’s a good student of the game. He’s got a skillset and work rate that’s as good as any midfielder,” MacDonald said.

“He’s pushing really hard and waiting for his opportunity to play and he’s definitely a player that I think would handle test rugby really well.”

After spending the past two weeks helping his teammates prepare for the England series, Proctor said he hopes what he has learned will allow him to take his chance when it comes.

“Soaking it all up and getting around all the info I need to around our maps and structures. Hopefully when the opportunity comes I’ll be ready, I am excited for when that opportunity hopefully does come and excited to get to work and putting my best foot forward.”

It has been a role of observation thus far for the 25-year-old, who says being in the All Blacks environment at training and on matchdays has been invaluable preparation.

“It’s quite intense and the boys have to be on a lot of the time... the boys get the reps at training and being at the game watching the boys being able to perform at the weekend is awesome.”



