Billy Proctor captained the Hurricanes to victory against the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

Even as one of the form midfielders in Super Rugby Pacific, Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor isn’t concerned by the possibility of an All Blacks call-up.

Proctor, 24, has played eight of the Hurricanes’ 10 matches so far this season, with every single one of those appearances resulting in a win.

The two matches he missed came in a 54-28 victory over the Rebels, where the Hurricanes rested their first-string, and a 27-19 loss to the Brumbies, so far his side’s only defeat of the season.

Naturally, given the nature of the game in New Zealand, this time of year sees attention start to divert towards the All Blacks, as their season begins against England in July.

Should Proctor want to break into coach Scott Robertson’s plans, he’ll have a tough time.

In the No 13 jersey, the pair of Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown both continued playing in New Zealand after last year’s World Cup, rather than chase an overseas offer in Europe or Japan.

However, what does play into Proctor’s hands, is the fact he might just be the best partner for Jordie Barrett at No 12, who will likely be one of the first names on Robertson’s team sheet.

But for Proctor himself, who could become the second All Black in his family after older brother Matt earned a solitary cap in 2018, any thoughts of higher honours have been pushed aside.

“I just try to take it week by week,” he said. “I just focus on playing my best footy for the Hurricanes, that’s all I can do.

“The rest is up to whoever it is to make those decisions. It’s out of my control, the only thing I can control is my performance.

“That’s all I’ve been focusing on. Let’s see where it goes.”

The Hurricanes know what they have on their hands in Proctor, as well.

Billy Proctor of the Hurricanes scores a try during the side's win over the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

An All Blacks call-up would be the latest accolade for the midfielder, who has already been capped at youth level, the Māori All Blacks, and All Blacks XV.

Last weekend, Proctor captained the Hurricanes in the 41-12 victory over the Waratahs, as a side missing stars Barrett, Asafo Aumua and Cam Roigard still proved too much to handle.

And asked to explain what about Proctor stands out in a side that’s so far been the team to beat in Super Rugby, assistant coach Bryn Evans made no bones of his outstanding attribute.

“He works,” said Evans. “He’s constantly working.

“If he doesn’t have the ball in his hand or he’s not making a tackle, he’s getting into position, he’s organising guys off the ball.

“For a guy who doesn’t say a lot in the classroom, he says a lot with his actions on the field.”

This week, the Hurricanes have another chance to show why they’re top dogs, when they face the Blues at Eden Park.

Earlier this season, Clark Laidlaw’s side emerged 29-21 winners, and have the chance to do the double in a first vs second clash.

For Proctor, though, Saturday’s encounter will come in the absence of All Blacks selection rival Ioane, who suffered a nasty head knock in his side’s win over the Melbourne Rebels.

Not that he believes the Blues’ next man up won’t be just as capable.

“You always want to [face] the best players,” he said. “It’s unfortunate for him that he took a head knock last week, it didn’t look too great.

“[But] they have more than capable players to jump in instead of him. The depth of their team and especially their backs, they’ll have another good player going straight back into his place.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



