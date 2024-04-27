All the action as the Hurricanes visit the Brumbies in Canberra.
The Hurricanes will be without the services of hooker Asafo Aumua for up to eight weeks due to an MCL tear in his left know, so Raymond Tuputupu joins the side to provide back-up to James O’Reilly for their meeting with the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.
In the pack, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany and Brayden Iose return to the starting side, while Brett Cameron and Ruben Love join the backline at first five-eighths and fullback respectively.
Peter Umaga-Jensen replaced Billy Proctor at centre, with Riley Higgins joining the reserves alongside Bailyn Sullivan to cover the backline.
1. Xavier Numia
2. James O’Reilly
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Peter Umaga-Jensen
14. Kini Naholo
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. Raymond Tuputupu
17. Tevita Mafileo
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Ben Grant
20. Peter Lakai
21. Richard Judd
22. Riley Higgins
23. Bailyn Sullivan