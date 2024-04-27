All the action as the Hurricanes visit the Brumbies in Canberra.

The Hurricanes will be without the services of hooker Asafo Aumua for up to eight weeks due to an MCL tear in his left know, so Raymond Tuputupu joins the side to provide back-up to James O’Reilly for their meeting with the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.

In the pack, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany and Brayden Iose return to the starting side, while Brett Cameron and Ruben Love join the backline at first five-eighths and fullback respectively.

Peter Umaga-Jensen replaced Billy Proctor at centre, with Riley Higgins joining the reserves alongside Bailyn Sullivan to cover the backline.

1. Xavier Numia

2. James O’Reilly

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Peter Umaga-Jensen

14. Kini Naholo

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. Raymond Tuputupu

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Ben Grant

20. Peter Lakai

21. Richard Judd

22. Riley Higgins

23. Bailyn Sullivan