Leon MacDonald leaves All Blacks coaching staff

NZ Herald
Leon MacDonald (right) has left his post as All Blacks assistant coach. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks will embark on their two-test tilt to South Africa without assistant coach Leon MacDonald, who has left his post in the team’s coaching group.

New Zealand Rugby announced the move today. After several weeks of discussions between head coach Scott Robertson and MacDonald on their working approach, NZR confirmed the pair mutually agreed to part ways.

Assistant coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison will take on additional responsibilities for the remainder of the season.

“Leon and I have been having some honest conversations with each other for a little while now,” Robertson said.

“As coaches we have differing views and both agreed it wasn’t working. Leon and I both care deeply about the All Blacks and we believe we’ve made a decision that’s best for this team.

“There’s a huge amount of respect and appreciation for Leon in the group and the work he’s put in to get us to this point in our journey. As a team we have acknowledged that contribution and our focus now needs to be on South Africa, it’s going to be two tough test matches over there.”

- More to come


