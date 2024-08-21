Leon MacDonald (right) has left his post as All Blacks assistant coach. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks will embark on their two-test tilt to South Africa without assistant coach Leon MacDonald, who has left his post in the team’s coaching group.

New Zealand Rugby announced the move today. After several weeks of discussions between head coach Scott Robertson and MacDonald on their working approach, NZR confirmed the pair mutually agreed to part ways.

Assistant coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison will take on additional responsibilities for the remainder of the season.

“Leon and I have been having some honest conversations with each other for a little while now,” Robertson said.

“As coaches we have differing views and both agreed it wasn’t working. Leon and I both care deeply about the All Blacks and we believe we’ve made a decision that’s best for this team.