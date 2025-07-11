Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v France: Damian McKenzie on battle for No 10 jersey as Scott Robertson backs Beauden Barrett

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Rugby correspondent Liam Napier talks with Ryan Bridge on Herald Now Live.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and the nationwide debate about who should wear the All Blacks No 10 jersey.

Veteran Beauden Barrett has been given the nod by coach Scott Robertson to steer the team at first five-eighths for a second consecutive week, with Damian McKenzie named

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks