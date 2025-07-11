“He’s obviously got the job of leading the team for a start and I guess, you know, maybe my opportunity may come later in the series or at a later date.”

The 62-test All Black unexpectedly took the field in the first minute of the first test against the French – and had a solid 79-minute outing – after winger Sevu Reece suffered a concussion.

Caleb Clarke has been brought into the starting XV to replace Reece, and Will Jordan will again start at fullback – which sees McKenzie revert back to the bench.

“When my opportunity comes, just making sure I make the most of it. But my role at the moment is just bringing that impact off the bench and making sure I do a good job there,” he said.

The 30-year-old said one weakness the All Blacks had been extensively finetuning throughout the week was contesting high balls – a sticking point in last week’s narrow 31-27 win.

“I think it’s a lot more difficult now with receiving a high ball. I mean, not too long ago, you were able to escort back, which gave you your catcher at the back a bit of help to get a free catch on the ball, but now it’s sort of a free run.

“Obviously a lot of people think it’s maybe something we need to work on and we’re always working on it... I don’t think it’s definitely a strength of ours for sure, but I just don’t think it’s easier than what it used to be.”

He said the team’s kicking game would be important this weekend as adverse weather conditions roll into Wellington from Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile France coach Fabien Galthie has overhauled the Les Bleus side for the second test, making 10 changes to last week’s starting squad.

“I think they’ve got some outstanding depth,” McKenzie said.

“Obviously, they had a lot of new faces playing in the team and they’ve got probably a more inexperienced side than they’d usually have at full strength, but I mean it’s one person steps aside, one guy steps up.

“They’ve always been a strong rugby nation and they get better every year... We expected what we got on Saturday and we know we’re going to expect a lot more this weekend too.”

