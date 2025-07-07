Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

Controversial calls: Do referees have a bias against All Blacks?

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

All Blacks Coach Scott Robertson speaks to the media
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks have faced repeated contentious decisions by referees, raising concerns of inconsistent treatment.
  • Test match officials across the globe all played key roles on the first weekend of the July international programme.
  • The All Blacks had three tries ruled out after TMO intervention in the first test against France.

When the world’s best referees are prepared to take an age to find a micro separation between ball and hand to deny Billy Proctor a try in Dunedin, and somehow aren’t interested in exploring whether South Africa’s Bongi Mbonambi bounced the ball over the line at Ellis Park

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks