Kirwan said there were probably two main reasons for MacDonald to walk away from the role.

“Probably a lack of philosophy around how they are attacking. Once you don’t agree on how they’re going to attack it’s pretty hard to mend,” he told Hosking.

“And the second thing is, I think some people just can’t be assistants as well. Leon’s been a head coach now for a while, and so it’s hard to sometimes go back to being assistant.

Regardless of the timing of his exit, MacDonald will now be highly sought after by any side in need of a coach.

At Super Rugby level, MacDonald led the Blues in 69 games during his four-year tenure, for 45 wins, 23 defeats and a draw.

The Herald understands MacDonald turned down an approach from Scotland in order to sign on with Robertson and the All Blacks.

“I think he’d probably have to go offshore, now. There’s no jobs left in New Zealand,” Kirwan added.

The All Blacks face the Springboks at Ellis Park next Sunday in their first meeting since the Rugby World Cup final. That is followed by a second test a week later in Cape Town. Kirwan said losing a coach midseason shouldn’t be a major disruption for the players.

“I don’t think the players will be affected too much. I think they’ll just carry on. I don’t think he’s going to be replaced, so it’ll be one less voice.

“He’s [Robertson’s] got enough people in there to fill the gap. I just think they’ll carry on.”

New Zealand assistant coach Scott Hansen, New Zealand coach Scott Robertson and assistant coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

Scott Robertson on Leon MacDonald’s exit - ‘We just didn’t quite click’

Speaking to media before his side travels to South Africa, Robertson outlined the reasons why the decision has been made.

“Just a little bit of philosophy on rugby, how it’s played,” he said.

“We just didn’t quite click in different aspects.

“There was no intent to get to this point where we are now. But we just believed for the both of us, the best thing for the All Black group is we make the call now.

“We went through a process, and we got to here.”

Naturally, given the swift nature of the move, the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby have been quick to assert there is nothing sinister behind MacDonald’s exit.

However, it does threaten to be a huge disruptor to the All Blacks, just a week out from arguably their toughest ask of 2024.

And given a large contingent of the current All Blacks squad have worked with MacDonald at the Blues, Robertson and his coaches are making sure the players are looked after given the nature of their former boss’ exit.

“We had a conversation this morning,” Robertson continued.

“The coaches respect and care for Rangi [MacDonald].

“The big thing for us is our focus heads to South Africa now. We’ve had the conversations that have been required with the players.

