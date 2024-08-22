In a shock move, New Zealand Rugby announced MacDonald was stepping down from the role under All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson five tests into the season, and just a week out from their Rugby Championship test against South Africa.
“It’s unbelievable...incredible courage I believe on behalf of both of them,” Kirwan told the Mike Hosking Breakfast on Newstalk ZB.
“If it’s not working out because the status quo would be probably stay there, finish the season. But for them to move on this quicker, I think it’s the best thing for the team.”
At Super Rugby level, MacDonald led the Blues in 69 games during his four-year tenure, for 45 wins, 23 defeats and a draw.
The Herald understands MacDonald turned down an approach from Scotland in order to sign on with Robertson and the All Blacks.
“I think he’d probably have to go offshore, now. There’s no jobs left in New Zealand,” Kirwan added.
The All Blacks face the Springboks at Ellis Park next Sunday in their first meeting since the Rugby World Cup final. That is followed by a second test a week later in Cape Town. Kirwan said losing a coach midseason shouldn’t be a major disruption for the players.
“I don’t think the players will be affected too much. I think they’ll just carry on. I don’t think he’s going to be replaced, so it’ll be one less voice.
“He’s [Robertson’s] got enough people in there to fill the gap. I just think they’ll carry on.”
Scott Robertson on Leon MacDonald’s exit - ‘We just didn’t quite click’
Speaking to media before his side travels to South Africa, Robertson outlined the reasons why the decision has been made.
“Just a little bit of philosophy on rugby, how it’s played,” he said.
“There was no intent to get to this point where we are now. But we just believed for the both of us, the best thing for the All Black group is we make the call now.
“We went through a process, and we got to here.”
Naturally, given the swift nature of the move, the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby have been quick to assert there is nothing sinister behind MacDonald’s exit.
However, it does threaten to be a huge disruptor to the All Blacks, just a week out from arguably their toughest ask of 2024.
And given a large contingent of the current All Blacks squad have worked with MacDonald at the Blues, Robertson and his coaches are making sure the players are looked after given the nature of their former boss’ exit.
“We had a conversation this morning,” Robertson continued.