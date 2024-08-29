Those seven words can only be described as the pinnacle fixture (outside of a Rugby World Cup final) between rugby’s two fiercest rivals and a match that is circled by fans, coaches and players alike when schedules are announced.
For All Blacks winger Mark Tele’a, a trip to the Republic has an extra layer of importance – one where in a different world, he could have been playing at home, rather than away.
Tele’a’s father is South African, his mother Samoan, and by right he qualified to play rugby for three nations. He opted to represent the country of his birth, New Zealand.
While playing in South Africa is not new for the All Blacks flier, as he made a trip there with the Blues in 2020 and played in Pretoria and Cape Town, Ellis Park for a test match will be another step up in intensity altogether, both in a rugby and spectator sense.
Tele’a said he has a few things he can take from that Super Rugby experience into the test arena.
“It gets real hard on the lungs real quick, I guess that altitude kicks in real fast. Every game is like a test match, even when we were playing here in Super [Rugby], so it’ll be the same now and I think it will be a more physical challenge knowing that they’re up for the challenge. We’re here on their home soil, so it’ll be a good challenge.”
The 13-test winger said outside of what will happen on the field, he is enjoying the opportunity to experience the culture that makes up a large part of his heritage.
“Just embrace it, you know. I’m half South African so I haven’t really seen what it’s like [over here]. Coming back here [South Africa] is always mean, just to see the culture and just embracing it as I go through.
“Any culture is important to any person so I guess for myself I’m trying to find that out and [I’m] on my journey as well.”
Tele’a returns to the side for Johannesburg after he was dropped for the victory over Argentina at Eden Park and with that comes a chance to write more history into rugby’s most-storied rivalry.
“As a Kiwi watching back from home, yeah, you can only support from afar... you can see it’s a tough battle every time, any game, wherever it is against South Africa.”
That said, Tele’a said the All Blacks will be using the experienced heads in the squad to ensure the players don’t let the Ellis Park occasion get the best of them.
“We’re all on this journey together as a team we’re trying to stack good performances and head in the right direction, so that’s what we’re going to do... Saturday’s another game.”
The 2023 World Cup final was the last time the two nations met, a match which saw the Springboks hoist a record fourth title – something that may still sting for rugby fans in Aotearoa.
Nevertheless, Tele’a said any pain from that night in Paris has now evaporated for him.