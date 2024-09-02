Advertisement
All Blacks v South Africa: South Africa Rugby sorry for haka disruption at Ellis Park

In a statement, SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer said it was down to “timekeeping challenges” and “simple human error”. Video / Sky Sport

South Africa Rugby have apologised to the All Blacks for any disruption caused during the side’s haka before the Rugby Championship test at Ellis Park which included an A380 flying overhead along with music and fireworks before the challenge had ended.

In a statement, SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer said it was down to “timekeeping challenges” and “simple human error”.

“I apologised in person and have written to the NZRFU to formally express our regret and apologies for what occurred,” added Oberholzer.

“It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any test match against the All Blacks.

“In the confusion, the crowd’s excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme.

“It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate.”

An Emirates Airlines A380 jumbo jet flew over the ground, which had become traditional following the famous 1995 meeting between the two sides in the Rugby World Cup final. The All Blacks also began the haka with a brief karakia to make the passing of Māori King Tūheitia, led by TJ Perenara.

After the 31-27 defeat, All Blacks first five Damian McKenzie told RNZ he wasn’t a fan of the plane, saying he “didn’t agree with it all that much”.

“I don’t know when the plane was supposed to fly over. It’s an opportunity for us to connect with back home... we knew the noise was going to be there but it’s out of my control,” he said.

Coach Scott Robertson added to RNZ that the haka was “a pretty iconic tradition in our game”.

“Everyone has their own way of receiving it. We’re prepared for that [the response], it’s not the first time, so they try and take away our advantage they believe we have from the haka. I think it adds to the theatre of it. It’s not going to change, so just embrace it.”



