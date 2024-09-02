In a statement, SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer said it was down to “timekeeping challenges” and “simple human error”. Video / Sky Sport

South Africa Rugby have apologised to the All Blacks for any disruption caused during the side’s haka before the Rugby Championship test at Ellis Park which included an A380 flying overhead along with music and fireworks before the challenge had ended.

In a statement, SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer said it was down to “timekeeping challenges” and “simple human error”.

“I apologised in person and have written to the NZRFU to formally express our regret and apologies for what occurred,” added Oberholzer.

“It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any test match against the All Blacks.

“In the confusion, the crowd’s excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme.