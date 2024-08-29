Kiingi Tūheitia pictured in 2020. Photo / RNZ / Dan Cook

By RNZ

Kiingi Tūheitia has died, aged 69, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

A statement issued by the office of the Kiingitanga said Tūheitia had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery.

He died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by his wife Makau Ariki and their children Whatumoana, Korotangi and Ngawai Hono I Te Po, the statement said.

“The death of Kiingi Tūheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Māoridom and the entire nation.”