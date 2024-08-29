Advertisement
Updated

Māori King Tūheitia dies aged 69

RNZ
2 mins to read
Kiingi Tūheitia pictured in 2020. Photo / RNZ / Dan Cook

By RNZ

Kiingi Tūheitia has died, aged 69, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

A statement issued by the office of the Kiingitanga said Tūheitia had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery.

He died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by his wife Makau Ariki and their children Whatumoana, Korotangi and Ngawai Hono I Te Po, the statement said.

“The death of Kiingi Tūheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Māoridom and the entire nation.”

Tūheitia was expected to lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae for five days.

He would then be taken to his final resting place on Taupiri Mountain, the statement said.

Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII was born Tūheitia Paki in 1955 in Huntly and educated in Waikato and Auckland.

He was crowned on August 21, 2006 following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Kiingi Tūheitia and King Charles III met at The White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace before Charles' coronation last year.
He has been at the forefront of Māori issues and represented the Kiingitanga at a number of events over the years, including the funeral of King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV of Tonga in 2006 and the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London in 2023.

In 2019, he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The kīngi was also the patron of several organisations, including the kapa haka competition Te Matatini.

