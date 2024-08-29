Māoridom is mourning the death of Kiingi Tūheitia, who died this morning aged 69, surrounded by his wife Makau Ariki and their children Whatumoana, Korotangi, and Ngawai Hono I Te Po.

The Māori monarch had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

“The death of Kiingi Tūheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Māoridom and the entire nation,” Rahui Papa, a Kingitanga spokesman, said.

“He kura kua ngaro ki tua o Rangi-whakamoe-ariki. Moe mai raa - A chief who has passed to the great beyond. Rest in love.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in Tonga for the Pacific Islands forum was deeply saddened by the news.

He had met with Kingi Tūheitia just last week.

“Kua riro atu ra a Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero te Tuawhitu. E Te Kiingi Māori, takoto mai I te arikitanga o te pō. Haere atu ra!

“Today, we mourn the loss of Kiingi Tūheitia. His unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation,” Luxon said.

“I will remember his dedication to Aotearoa New Zealand, his commitment to mokopuna, his passion for te ao Māori, and his vision for a future where all people are treated with dignity and respect. I will also remember the kindness he showed me personally whenever I met with him at Tūrangawaewae.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said: Having just celebrated the 18th anniversary of his Coronation. Kiingi Tuheitia was a fierce and staunch advocate, voice and leader, not only for Māoridom but for a better and more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

“His commitment to the kaupapa was fearless and unwavering — that’s his legacy that we’ll all remember fondly.

“Haere ki o tūpuna, okioki tahi ki ōu mātua.,” Hipkins shared on social media.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted a tribute to the late King on Instagram.

“Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, Kingi. You have been an advocate for Māori, for fairness, justice and prosperity,” she wrote.

“You wanted children, young people, and those who have been left behind to have opportunities and hope.

“You worked tirelessly on building understanding and knowledge of our shared history and in doing so, strengthening Aotearoa. And amongst all of that, you made everyone feel welcome - including me. Nga mihi nui, Kingi. Rest easy now.”

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said many people respected the Kingitanga.

“It is a terribly sad day and he was not old at 69,” Peters said.

Act Leader David Seymour also passed on his condolences.

“On behalf of the Act Party, I express my sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of Kingi Tūheitia Pootatu Te Wherewhero VII. Our thoughts are with you,” Seymour said.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Kiingi Tūheitia was an inspiration to Māori.

“The Kīngitanga in our people’s darkest moments gave us light and hope.

“It is a Māori movement that never surrendered its mana.

“The passing of Kingi Tūheitia is deeply regretted. Each of the holders of this great office brought their own sense of leadership.

“Tuheitia understood the working class. He was not brought up with bells and whistles. He had that common man’s touch and a wonderful sense of humour. We will miss that. But the movement lives on forever. Long live the Kīngitanga.”

Kiingi Tūheitia’s chief of staff, Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds, said Tūheitia used his position for the good of Māori and was at the forefront of Māori political issues.

Simmonds said he would miss Tūheitia’s love for music and the community the most. He said he was a man who would “never displace an important event” and always prioritise family.

Simmonds said it was important to Tūheitia that his presence was felt across the motu.

“I think what he will leave behind for this nation at large was his strong belief for unity, that unity is the best way forward for us as a nation.”

“It is expected that Kiingi Tūheitia will lie in state at Tūrangawaewae Marae for five days before he is taken to his final resting place on Taupiri Mountain.”

Tūheitia was born in Huntly in April 1955.

He succeeded his mother, Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, in 2006 and became the seventh Māori monarch since the movement’s foundation in 1858.

He has been at the forefront of Māori issues and represented the Kiingitanga at a number of events over the years, including the funeral of King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV of Tonga in 2006 and the coronation of King Charles III in London in 2023.