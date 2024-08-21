He also noted the significance of recent visits to places like Rātana, Waitangi, as well as Hui Taumata at Ōmahu Marae, and looked forward to engaging with Ngāi Tahu in October, calling for continued work towards kotahitanga.

“In the last nine months, we’ve travelled a lot - across the motu and around the world. Our culture is what makes Aotearoa special - our reo, our tikanga. When we travel overseas, we are respected and valued, but at home, things can feel different.

“Tikanga Māori should be at the forefront of being a New Zealander,” he said, speaking to the recent and prominent featuring of Māori culture at the Paris Olympics.

Looking to the future, Tūheitia expressed a desire for less conflict between Māori and the Government. He advocated for a non-political group to discuss the future under te Tiriti o Waitangi, stating, “I don’t want politicians to lead the conversation about nationhood.”

He called for a return to tikanga in addressing significant national issues, urging Wellington to listen to the people more frequently.

“Growing together is crucial. We’ve come a long way as a country, and we can go even further - let’s not give up now! Te Tiriti o Waitangi is between Māori and the Crown - mana to mana. The Treaty provides a foundation for us all to work together. Let’s not change it; that would harm us.”

“Whakarongo mai - are you listening, Wellington? There is a better way.”

In closing, Tūheitia highlighted the importance of listening, supporting each other, and embracing unity from all corners. He reassured the whānau working hard across the country, affirming, “I see you, and I hear you.”