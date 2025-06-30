Whānau Ora reset: Minister calls for transparency as ‘electioneering’ review progresses

Whānau Ora Minister Tama Potaka announces the new commissioning agencies at Hongoeka Marae in Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whānau Ora Minister Tama Potaka is seeking transparency as he unveils four new commissioning agencies that will co-ordinate national support services.

It comes amid a review into the use of public funds through previous agencies relating to an advertisement encouraging Māori to sign up to the Māori electoral roll and funding for Super Rugby franchise, Moana Pasifika.

The four new agencies, which would begin commissioning support services from providers starting tomorrow, were Rangitāmiro (upper North Island), Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira (lower North Island including Bay of Plenty and the East Coast), Te Tauraki (South Island), and the Cause Collective (focus on Pacific peoples).

Speaking from Hongoeka Marae in Porirua today, Potaka said the refresh dubbed “Whānau Ora 2.0″ was “timely” given the existing contracts with previous agencies had lasted a decade.

“We also need to see a bit of a step change in how we consider evidence around the delivery of Whānau Ora services and ensuring that there’s a real critical alignment between the investment of taxpayers’ funds, doing it in a very transparent and improved audited way, and the achievement of outcomes.”