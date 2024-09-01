By Jamie Wall of RNZ

The All Blacks are no strangers to having opposition teams and crowds respond to the haka. But it was taken to new heights over the weekend at Johannesburg’s famous Ellis Park, when the rendition of Kapa O Pango was met with not only the usual thunderous chants from the 62,000-strong crowd, but also music, pyrotechnics and a flyover from an Emirates Airlines A380 jumbo jet.

While it’s a stretch to suggest it had any effect on the resulting 31-27 Springboks victory, there is a question over whether what transpired was respectful. As the All Blacks rose to perform the crescendo to the haka, the airliner made its dramatic entrance into the airspace above the stadium, triggering the fireworks and music.

All Blacks first five Damian McKenzie wasn’t a fan, saying he “didn’t agree with it all that much”.

“I don’t know when the plane was supposed to fly over. It’s an opportunity for us to connect with back home... we knew the noise was going to be there but it’s out of my control,” he said.