Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v South Africa: How kicking conservatism cost New Zealand a famous victory – Liam Napier

Liam Napier
By
Chief Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The All Blacks battled hard at the breakdown. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks battled hard at the breakdown. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks faded in the final 10 minutes to surrender another famous win at Ellis Park
  • Scott Robertson’s side held a 10-point advantage entering the final stages
  • New Zealand regularly kicked possession away in an attempt to protect their territory

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

OPINION

Boxing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks