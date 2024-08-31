Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v South Africa: TMO misses knock-on in opening South Africa try

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Bongi Mbonambi lost control of the ball in South Africa's opening try. Photo / Sky Sport

Bongi Mbonambi lost control of the ball in South Africa's opening try. Photo / Sky Sport

A fresh bit of controversy to add to the All Blacks-Springboks rivalry.

A knock-on appeared to be missed by officials in a South Africa try, during the world champions comeback victory over the All Blacks at Ellis Park this morning.

South Africa scored two late tries to deny the All Blacks in a 31-27 victory but it was their opening try which was suspect.

Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi appeared to have the ball knocked out of his control by Jordie Barrett as he went over. The knock-on wasn’t ruled by the television match official.

“Controversy will surround this result after Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi was awarded a first half try following a maul that should have been scrubbed out as he clearly lost the ball over the line.,” Liam Naper wrote in for the Herald.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Despite limited television replays, it was an obvious knock on. The officials did not intervene, though.”

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson was weary not to question the call in the post-match press conference facing a possible sanction if he did so.

When asked by Newstalk ZB’s Elliott Smith on his thoughts if ‘maybe’ there had been a knock-on, Robertson quipped. “Maybe? I’m just checking if it was a try or not”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I saw what you saw. I can’t say anymore. It’s a dangerous area if you start talking about referees,” Robertson added.

It was a decision that perplexed media commentators and fans on social media.

Despite the try, the All Blacks held a 12-11 halftime lead which was extended to 10 points with 62 minutes to play before the home side scored two late tries to secure a third straight win over New Zealand.


Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks