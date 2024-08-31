Bongi Mbonambi lost control of the ball in South Africa's opening try. Photo / Sky Sport

A fresh bit of controversy to add to the All Blacks-Springboks rivalry.

A knock-on appeared to be missed by officials in a South Africa try, during the world champions comeback victory over the All Blacks at Ellis Park this morning.

South Africa scored two late tries to deny the All Blacks in a 31-27 victory but it was their opening try which was suspect.

Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi appeared to have the ball knocked out of his control by Jordie Barrett as he went over. The knock-on wasn’t ruled by the television match official.

“Controversy will surround this result after Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi was awarded a first half try following a maul that should have been scrubbed out as he clearly lost the ball over the line.,” Liam Naper wrote in for the Herald.