Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v South Africa player ratings: How Scott Robertson’s men fared in fourth straight loss to Springboks

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
All Blacks have conceded their fourth defeat against the Springboks, 18-12. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION

How the players rated following the All Blacks’ 18-12 Rugby Championship defeat to South Africa in Cape Town.

15. Will Jordan – 5

Quiet night at fullback. Shifted to wing in last 20. Great

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks