All Blacks v Springboks, Rugby Championship test, 3am, Sunday, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

- Springboks won the first test 31-27

- All Blacks haven’t lost four straight tests to South Africa since 1949

- Ethan Blackadder and Caleb Clarke ruled out, four changes to All Blacks squad





All you need to know as Scott Robertson’s side look to bounce back against the Boks.

All Blacks v South Africa history

Played 107

All Blacks won 62

South Africa won 41

Draws 4

The All Blacks will play at Cape Town Stadium for the first time, a venue that was used for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. In their 11 previous visits to Cape Town, dating back to the 1928 tour, they have played at Newlands Stadium where New Zealand have an impressive 7-3 record against South Africa. They also thrashed England in the 1995 World Cup semifinal at Newlands.

Their previous visit to Cape Town was in 2017, a 25-24 victory in which Damian McKenzie had a standout performance.

Sunday’s 27-31 defeat at Ellis Park was the All Blacks’ third in 12 months against South Africa, including the warm-up test thrashing at Twickenham and the Rugby World Cup final.

The last time New Zealand lost three straight to the Springboks was in 2009, after Tri Nations defeats in Bloemfontein and Durban were followed by a 32-29 loss in Hamilton.

The All Blacks haven’t lost four in a row to their great rivals since 1949, when the Springboks won the test series 4-0. That was part of a six-test losing streak after the Boks won the last two matches of the 1937 series.

All Blacks v South Africa line-ups

The All Blacks have made four changes to their squad from the first test against the Springboks at Ellis Park.

For the second test in Cape Town, Wallace Sititi will make his first start at blindside flanker with Ethan Blackadder out with a hamstring injury.

Beauden Barrett moves to the bench as backs cover with Anton Lienert-Brown, who can both provide options in multiple positions.

Another big selection call has been made at halfback, with Cortez Ratima making his second test start in place of TJ Perenara, who also moves to the bench.

The New Zealand front row remains unchanged with Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor and Tamaiti Williams all impressing in the first test.

Sam Darry gets another chance to make his mark in the All Blacks locking pecking order and Luke Jacobson will be tasked with covering the loose forward impact, with both named on the bench.

The Springboks initially delayed their team naming with injuries to key players deciding how their match-day squad shapes up. Captain Siya Kolisi has been cleared to play after suffering a cheek injury at Ellis Park. Handre Pollard returns to the first-five jersey, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moving to the bench.

Eben Etzebeth returns also to the starting lineup, after coming on from the bench in the first test.

Canan Moodie and Jaden Hendrikse make their first appearances, on the wing and at halfback respectively, in the Springbok jersey since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Tele’a, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Cortez Ratima, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Wallace Sititi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Tamaiti Williams

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Sam Darry, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Canan Moodie, 13. Jesse Kriel 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Cheslin Kolbe, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Grant Williams, 8. Jasper Wiese, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Siya Kolisi, 5. Ruan Nortje, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3.Frans Malherbe, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Ox Nche

Reserves: 16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Gerhard Steenekamp, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Kwagga Smith, 20. Elrigh Louw, 21. Jaden Hendrikse, 22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23. Lukhanyo Am

TRC Results & Standings RD #3

All Blacks v South Africa referee

Matthew Carley of England will hold the whistle as he did in San Diego when the All Blacks faced Fiji earlier this year. Carley’s first tier-one international was between the All Blacks and Scotland in 2017. He was in charge of the Twickenham test last year when the Springboks thrashed the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup.

All Blacks v South Africa TAB odds

All Blacks: $2.25 Draw: $16 South Africa: $1.55

All Blacks v South Africa - how to follow the action

