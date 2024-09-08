Last year’s wins came under now-former coach Jacques Nienaber, before Erasmus returned to the helm at the start of 2024. All up, the record between New Zealand in South Africa reads 62-42 in the All Blacks’ favour, with four draws for good measure.
The two wins this year also saw South Africa reclaim the Freedom Trophy for the first time since 2009.
However, while South African fans can claim bragging rights until 2025 at the earliest, Erasmus - now in his second stint in charge of the Springboks - says his side still have plenty to do if they’re to hold the moral high ground.
From July 2015 to September 2018, South Africa failed to beat the All Blacks in a run of six straight tests that also yielded New Zealand’s biggest win - a 57-0 thumping on the North Shore.
And until that mark is at least matched by this Springboks outfit, Erasmus won’t rest on his laurels.
“Because it’s the All Blacks, it’s special,” Erasmus continued. “I think we’re 20 from our last 23 games now.
“There’s been some great wins. The Ireland game was a drop goal, the game we lost at the World Cup, we could have scored from the last maul. A lot of games we only won by one point.
“We’re very realistic about where we are. A lot of games could have gone against us.
“We respect these guys unbelievably. I’m not talking nonsense. From the haka, to the individual players, to the make-up of their team, how they do things. It’s quite amazing what they’ve taught us.
“It’s not because it’s the All Blacks that it’s great. It’s because they’re the team we have a close relationship with. We’ve struggled a lot against them, and tonight we were able to beat them.”
What’s more, the rivalry between the All Blacks and South Africa can only continue to grow. If reports are to be believed, the two nations are close to finalising the return of old school tours, where every two years will see one host the other over multiple weeks.