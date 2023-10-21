England 15
South Africa 16
South Africa are through to the Rugby World Cup final, edging England in a thrilling contest at the Stade de France 16-15.
The Springboks trailed a brave England for the majority of a bruising contest, until substitute Handre Pollard nailed a clutch 49-metre penalty in the 78th minute.
Owen Farrell kicked four penalties from four, and slotted a monster drop goal to give England a 15-6 lead with 25 minutes to go.
However, a try to giant lock RG Snyman with just over ten minutes remaining bought the defending champions back to within a single score, before Pollard’s late heroics.
-More to come.