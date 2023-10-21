Voyager 2023 media awards

South Africa to meet All Blacks in Rugby World Cup final after thrilling win over England

NZ Herald
All Blacks fans were buzzing outside Stade de France in Paris, while Argentina supporters were left heartbroken. Video / NZ Herald

England 15

South Africa 16

South Africa are through to the Rugby World Cup final, edging England in a thrilling contest at the Stade de France 16-15.

The Springboks trailed a brave England for the majority of a bruising contest, until substitute Handre Pollard nailed a clutch 49-metre penalty in the 78th minute.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Faf de Klerk of South Africa celebrates after the team is awarded a penalty during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Owen Farrell kicked four penalties from four, and slotted a monster drop goal to give England a 15-6 lead with 25 minutes to go.

However, a try to giant lock RG Snyman with just over ten minutes remaining bought the defending champions back to within a single score, before Pollard’s late heroics.

-More to come.


