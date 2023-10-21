All Blacks fans were buzzing outside Stade de France in Paris, while Argentina supporters were left heartbroken. Video / NZ Herald

England 15

South Africa 16

South Africa are through to the Rugby World Cup final, edging England in a thrilling contest at the Stade de France 16-15.

The Springboks trailed a brave England for the majority of a bruising contest, until substitute Handre Pollard nailed a clutch 49-metre penalty in the 78th minute.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Faf de Klerk of South Africa celebrates after the team is awarded a penalty during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Owen Farrell kicked four penalties from four, and slotted a monster drop goal to give England a 15-6 lead with 25 minutes to go.

However, a try to giant lock RG Snyman with just over ten minutes remaining bought the defending champions back to within a single score, before Pollard’s late heroics.






