Olympics 2024: Chances for Kiwi medals on day one of the Paris Games

Live updates of all the action from the Paris Olympics on day one.

- It’s officially day one of the Paris Games, despite some competitions having started in the days before the Opening Ceremony

- Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas (400m freestyle), Kim Cadzow (women’s road time trial) and Laurence Pithie (men’s time trial) are the Kiwi medal chances today

- Sports in action today: Artistic gymnastics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe slalom, cycling road, diving, equestrian, fencing, football, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby sevens, shooting, skateboarding, surfing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, water polo.


