South Korean athletes were incorrectly introduced as from North Korea in Saturday’s opening ceremony in an embarrassing and awkward gaffe for Olympic officials.

South Korea has expressed regret their delegation of athletes at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony was introduced as from rival North Korea on Saturday.

They have demanded assurances from organisers the mistake will not happen again.

As the boat carrying South Korean athletes passed on the Seine, the announcer introduced them as the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” – the official name of North Korea – in French and English.

님들아 이거 잘못들은거 아니죠 우리나라 입장할때 Democratic People's Republic of Korea라고 소개한거같은데????????????? pic.twitter.com/I1Bfsy4pr0 — 4156🌂 (@popoccw) July 26, 2024

The announcer used the same introduction when the North Korean delegation passed.