“I’ve been in a few changing rooms and that was a tough one,” Robertson told Hosking.

“Was a lot of hurt and a lot of upset people, players, staff and management ... as you can imagine we put everything into it and didn’t get the job done. You’ve got to turn the page quickly and on the Monday we fronted up, got better and got on with it.”

The All Blacks have been training in the more friendlier clime of Cape Town, which has traditionally been a city with local All Blacks supporters. The All Blacks haven’t lost four in a row to their great rivals since 1949, when the Springboks won the test series 4-0.

In their 11 previous visits to Cape Town, dating back to the 1928 tour, they have played at Newlands Stadium where New Zealand has an impressive 7-3 record against South Africa. They also thrashed England in the 1995 World Cup semifinal at Newlands.

”That Ellis Park is some place. It’s an experience and a half. I don’t think there’s anything you can compare that to you. But we have a lot of support down here, as you know, The Cape are right behind us. We’ve had so many people at our trainings, they’re fanatic. There will be a different feel, it’s a totally different vibe than up there. But it’s still a rectangle, it’s still going to be as fierce as it ever has. The Springboks, when they roll up, they roll up ... it doesn’t matter where you go in South Africa they know their rugby they are passionate. Doesn’t matter what colour or gender they are they are into it. It’s going to be another hell of a test match,” he told Hosking.

”They want a game where it just goes into an arm wrestle and a grind, and there’s so many factors,” Robertson said about facing the Springboks.

“The referee, the interpretation, the laws, you know they can play on top of your things. Games swing so quickly. You’ve got to learn really, really quickly. And it’s been a great experience for us to tour ... You don’t normally play a team back-to-back, so that’s unique in itself.”

The All Blacks have made four changes to their squad for Sunday’s test.

Wallace Sititi will make his first start at blindside flanker with Ethan Blackadder out with a hamstring injury. There are also changes in the back three – Will Jordan makes just his second start at fullback and Mark Tele’a moves from the bench to the wing after Caleb Clarke sustained a back injury in the Ellis Park test.

Beauden Barrett moves to the bench as backs cover with Anton Lienert-Brown, who can both provide options in multiple positions.

Another big selection call has been made at halfback, with Cortez Ratima making his second test start in place of TJ Perenara, who also moves to the bench.

Team lists

Springboks: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Canan Moodie, 13. Jesse Kriel 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Cheslin Kolbe, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Grant Williams, 8. Jasper Wiese, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 5. Ruan Nortje, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Ox Nche

Reserves: 16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Gerhard Steenekamp, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Kwagga Smith, 20. Elrigh Louw, 21. Jaden Hendrikse, 22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23. Lukhanyo Am

All Blacks: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Tele’a, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Cortez Ratima, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Wallace Sititi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Tamaiti Williams

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Sam Darry, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Listen live: All Blacks v South Africa, live on Newstalk ZB, GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, 3am Sunday