Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v South Africa: Defusing bomb squad will be top of mind for Robertson – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx was part of South Africa's "bomb squad", coming off the bench in the comeback win at Ellis Park. Photo / Getty Images

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx was part of South Africa's "bomb squad", coming off the bench in the comeback win at Ellis Park. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

Defusing the bomb squad

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

An intensive search for an Achilles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks