“Siya, himself, wanted the option to play now and get it set in two weeks’ time.”

And after Kolisi did everything he needed to in order to convince his coach he was fit, the dynamic flanker will return to his regular spot on the blindside for Sunday morning’s rematch in Cape Town.

Erasmus, who said he names his teams in-house on Monday mornings before publicly announcing who will play on Tuesday usually - although this week opted for a Thursday announcement - noted when he told his players who would feature in the 23, Kolisi was no certainty.

“Siya had to get through Monday. Internally we announced the team with him starting, slash Marco [van Staden],” Erasmus said.

“But then on Monday he did all the contact sessions, on Tuesday he went right through and here on Thursday I can tell you the only problem would’ve been, if he’s hesitant, it can’t break further. It would have to be put back in place.”

Erasmus has, however, made several changes to his lineup from that which won at Ellis Park.

Canan Moodie (wing) and Jaden Hendrikse (halfback) make their first appearances since the Rugby World Cup last year, while Willie le Roux (fullback) and Lukhanyo Am (midfield) also return to the 23.

Changes to the starting side see Grant Williams (halfback), Handre Pollard (first five-eighths), Eben Etzebeth (lock), Willie le Roux (fullback) and Canan Moodie (wing) join the XV. Etzebeth’s return to the starting side sees Pieter-Steph du Toit move back into the loose trio.

On the bench, Jaden Hendrikse is in line for his first involvement since last year’s Rugby World Cup as the reserve halfback, while utility back Lukhanyo Am also returns in the No 23 jersey.

The Springboks have also moved to a 5-3 bench split rather than a 6-2, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu joining Am and Hendrikse as the backline reserves.

“Sometimes there are games where we want to grow our team and sometimes there are games you desperately want to win. I think trying to win this game would mean a lot in the Rugby Championship for the last two rounds,” Erasmus said of opting to go with a 5-3 bench split.

“We feel it’s a game where we will definitely have to match their speed...and we think having three backs on the bench will help in that regard.”

Team lists

Springboks: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Canan Moodie, 13. Jesse Kriel 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Cheslin Kolbe, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Grant Williams, 8. Jasper Wiese, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 5. Ruan Nortje, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Ox Nche

Reserves: 16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Gerhard Steenekamp, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Kwagga Smith, 20. Elrigh Louw, 21. Jaden Hendrikse, 22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23. Lukhanyo Am

All Blacks: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Tele’a, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Cortez Ratima, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Wallace Sititi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Tamaiti Williams

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Sam Darry, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

