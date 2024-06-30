Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Scott Robertson’s Hoskins Sotutu explanation reveals All Blacks intentions - Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
5 mins to read
A breakdown of the wins and losses since the All Blacks first took on England in 1905. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

Paul Lewis has been a journalist since the last ice age. He has covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic & Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

Hoskins Sotutu’s absence – and the reasons given – may signal a rather different approach to the coming tests against England than many anticipate.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport