Follow the action as the Māori All Blacks take on Scotland in Whangārei.

Match preview

The Māori All Blacks will host Scotland in Whangārei this afternoon looking to back up a strong performance against the Japan XV last weekend.

After trailing at halftime in Tokyo, the Māori All Blacks flew home to win 50-23 and start their campaign in style.

The side return home to face a Scotland side looking to bring some fresh faces into the international arena, with three uncapped players named in their matchday squad including former Crusaders No 10 Fergus Burke.

Only six of the Scotland 23 have made 10 or more appearances for the nation, including first five-eighths Adam Hastings (32) and captain Stafford McDowall (13).

The Māori All Blacks have made two changes to their starting side from last weekend’s win, with Antonio Shalfoon making his debut at lock with Laghlan McWhannell moving to the bench and Daniel Rona starting on the left wing.

The only other change on the bench sees Corey Evans replace Xavi Taele as back line cover.

“Japan tested us with fast-paced rugby in hot conditions, and I was proud of the way the team came out in that second half in particular. They made quick decisions, and you could see the cohesion get better and better as the game went on,” head coach Ross Filipo said.

“We know Scotland have their own style, so we are now firmly looking forward. Scotland are physical, and the team is ready for that. We are focused on working collectively to balance our natural instincts with smart decision-making.”

Māori All Blacks side to take on Scotland: 1. Jared Proffit 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 4. Antonio Shalfoon 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Cullen Grace 9. Sam Nock 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Daniel Rona 12. Gideon Wrampling 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Cole Forbes 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Benet Kumeroa 19. Laghlan McWhannell 20. Caleb Delany 21. Kemara Hauiti-Parapara 22. Kaleb Trask 23. Corey Evans.

Scotland: 1. Nathan McBeth 2. Patrick Harrison 3. Fin Richardson 4. Marshall Sykes 5. Cameron Henderson 6. Josh Bayliss 7. Andy Onyeama-Christie 8. Ben Muncaster 9. George Horne 10. Adam Hastings 11. Arron Reed 12. Stafford McDowall (c), 13. Rory Hutchinson 14. Harry Paterson 15. Ollie Smith.

Bench: 16. George Turner 17. Alec Hepburn 18. Will Hurd 19. Max Williamson 20. Gregor Brown 21. Alexander Masibaka 22. Fergus Burke 23. Jamie Dobie.