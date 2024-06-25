Three bodies found in the search for missing fisherman, teenager bowled at racer meet loses leg and Wynyard Quarter to be re-connected. Video / NZ Herald

14-time All Black Shayne Philpott has died, he was 58.

NZR have since confirmed the news. Philpott is understood to have passed away in Christchurch following a medical event.

A proud Cantabrian, he attended Burnside High in Christchurch and donned the red and black of his province from 1986-1995.

In 14 appearances he played two internationals for the All Blacks, including the 1991 World Cup third placed playoff against Scotland, from 1988-1991.

In 2011 Wynne Gray wrote for the Herald that he hoped Philpott was aware of the part he played in the All Blacks legacy.

“Philpott, or Rita as he was known, belongs to a group of men who have produced standards and aura which are the envy of the sporting world.

“We can all think of players we would not have chosen for the All Blacks, fringe contenders, bit-part internationals, those who lucked in through a variety of circumstance.

“That’s their fortune, and a massive honour, and I hope Philpott, when he considers his time in rugby and the part he played in the legacy, is able to let that prestige outweigh the negative comments. He did not select himself; the combined wisdom of Alex Wyllie, John Hart and Lane Penn made those decisions.

“His work for the All Blacks may have totalled less than an hour but he had reached the pinnacle of his sport.”

Shayne Philpott in action for Canterbury against Auckland in 1994. Photo / Photosport

In hearing of his passing, NZ Herald’s Phil Gifford recounted a story of Philpott keeping Sir John Kirwan out of the 1993 All Blacks squad for the end of year northern tour.

“In 1993 Philpott’s defence at fullback for Canterbury in a game against Auckland in Christchurch cost John Kirwan his place in the All Blacks for the end of year tour to England and Scotland. Twice Kirwan, on the wing for Auckland, was unable to beat Philipott on the outside.

“After the game All Black selector Earle Kirton would suggest that Kirwan didn’t “have the gas any more. Not enough gas.” True or not, a few weeks later when the team to tour was named Kirwan, one of the all-time greats, was not one of the three wings who would tour.”

In 2011 Philpott made a “rash” decision to sell his All Blacks cap, saying he wished to “disassociate” himself from the All Blacks.

He had copped criticism due to a perceived family link to then All Black coach Alex Wyllie.

“I had tended to disassociate myself with the fact that I ever was an All Black, although I do get reminded from time to time. I’m more proud of the fact that I won two club finals with Burnside and played 113 games for Canterbury. I didn’t go to the capping ceremony [in 2009] to be presented my cap amongst other All Blacks, I had it posted to me,” Philpott said.

Paul Lewis wrote for the Herald that Philpott’s utility across the backline made him valuable for the All Blacks in his time.

“Sad stuff. In fact, Philpott - while never a top-drawer All Black - was a good player who, at first-class level, played every backline position except halfback, making him an ideal utility choice as an All Black tourist.

“He may never have made it to the All Blacks’ top flight in that era but then Wayne Shelford’s team of 1988-1989 were one of the most powerful All Black units in history.”







