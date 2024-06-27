Home / Sport / Rugby
Premium

Gregor Paul: How selling secrets is shaping the future of rugby

16 minutes to read
Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

THREE KEY FACTS

  • How the All Blacks maintained an aura of mystery and excellence by keeping their inner workings concealed for decades.
  • Understand how the publication of the book “Legacy” and subsequent releases began to lift the veil on the All Blacks’ inner sanctum, plus the media frenzy sparked by a glimpse of the All Blacks’ motivational messages, revealing their strict culture of secrecy.
  • Delve into the concerns of former coaches and players about the long-term effects of revealing the team’s cultural and motivational strategies.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He’s won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.

OPINION

There was a time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby