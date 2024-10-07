The Australians had split their national teams into two. A selection consisting exclusively of schoolboys toured Fiji and were beaten in two matches, 26-14 and 34-25, while the Australia U18s comprised both schoolboys and those who have left.

Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Paul Tito elected to start the Tauranga Boys’ college trio of Aidan Spratley (No 8), Charlie Sinton (halfback and captain on the day) and Mason Verster (first five) ahead of Nelson College players Oliver Gibbons and Harry Inch (and moved Saumaki Saumaki from No 8 to flanker), who had begun the 91-5 win over Samoa on Wednesday.

If that suggested a slightly more conservative approach, there was good return in terms of Verster and Spratley scoring tries and Sinton also having a strong showing.

But Australia’s pack were nevertheless able to punch holes attacking close to the fringes of the ruck, with lock William Ross and No 8 Heinz Lemoto colossal and halfback Angus Grover always probing.

By contrast, New Zealand lacked accuracy at pivotal times and it was ironic that the first major blemish should be a kick out on the full by fullback Cohen Norrie (Sacred Heart), who would later prove to be his team’s best and a worthy recipient of the Bronze Boot, awarded to the most constructive player in a school “test” series.

Australia mounted an attack inside the hosts’ 22 and fullback Bassingthwaighte glided through.

Then in the 13th minute, Verster saved a certain try when he clung on desperately to the ankles of hulking winger Makasini. Two minutes later, Verster scored out wide as Norrie atoned for his error with a searing break.

Hamilton’s Ollie Guerin, playing as a right wing, followed in support and Verster finished without a hand being laid on him. Verster also bravely stopped a stampeding Lemoto, but when Australia recycled promptly, second five Joshua Takai dotted down.

New Zealand drew level in the 25th minute when Jarrel Tuaimalo-Vaega ploughed into a hole and passed to winger Siale Pahulu. Pahulu played at centre all season for Saint Kentigern but has been preferred as a left wing for this campaign. He was menacing all day but from a New Zealand viewpoint was not involved nearly enough.

Australia reclaimed the lead in the 30th minute when Grover dummied and palmed his way clear. However, Norrie was growing in stature and a kick to space was toed further ahead by Pahulu, who was denied by a cruel bounce.

But New Zealand were lucky not to concede a try with a forward pass delivered by Australian wing Nick Conway to prop John Grenfell, and the final 10 minutes of the half were increasingly chaotic.

New Zealand then made a horror start to the second half. Lock Johnny Falloon (Rathkeale College) dropped the restart and Australia built phases. Giant 16-year-old loosehead prop Kingsley Uys offloaded behind his back to unmarked winger Conway, while first five-eighth Jonty Fowler slotted a sideline conversion.

New Zealand were down 26-12, but Fowler kicked on the full to Norrie, who returned with a 50m break to set up a try for loosehead prop Charlie Wallis.

Harry Inch replaced Verster as New Zealand attempted to lift the tempo, but with an uncharacteristic easterly blowing, he kicked the ball dead from just outside his 22.

Australia attacked relentlessly and Uys smashed over like a submarine. New Zealand’s lineout was wobbly in the first half, but it was much more on point in the second spell and a penalty try from an emphatic drive closed the gap to 31-26.

Uys was then yellow-carded for collapsing the maul. New Zealand were penalised for being offside and that allowed Australia to build again.

Lemoto’s powerful surge took him within a whisker of the line. With the New Zealand defence hemmed in, Australia dispatched the ball wide and winger Makasini had an easy touchdown.

New Zealand refused to surrender and when No 8 Aidan Spratley clattered over under the posts with a minute left, there was a glimmer of hope. Second five Jarrel Tuaimalo Vaega was handed the late kicking duties but somehow missed the conversion, though with a draw still a possibility, the game ended after an exhaustive New Zealand attack on the Australian 10m line.

Australia have only won three times in New Zealand since 2012 and have now beaten New Zealand 11 times in 40 internationals.

Bronze Boot winner for Australia was imposing blindside flanker Eli Langer.

Australia Under-18: 38 (Rex Bassingthwaighte, Joshua Takai, Angus Grover, Nick Conway, Kingsley Uys, Heamasi Makasini tries; Jonty Fowler 4 con)

New Zealand Schools: 31 (Mason Verster, Siale Pahulu, Charlie Wallis, Penalty Try, Aidan Spratley; Verster 2 con)

HT: 19-12

New Zealand Schools starting XV: 1 Charlie Wallis (Auckland Grammar), 2 Tyi Sinkinson (Tauranga Boys’ College), 3 Thomas Jennings (Southland Boys’ High), 4 Finn McLeod (Christchurch Boys’ High), 5 Johnny Falloon (Rathkeale College), 7 Aio Keith (Kelston Boys’ High), Saumaki Saumaki (Nelson College), 8 Aidan Spratley (Tauranga Boys’), 9 Charlie Sinton (Tauranga Boys’), 10 Mason Verster (Tauranga Boys’), 11 Siale Pahulu (Saint Kentigern), 12 Jarrel Tuaimalo Vaega (Kelston Boys’ High), 13 Nico Stanley (Auckland Grammar), 14 Oliver Guerin (Hamilton Boys’ High), 15 Cohen Norrie (Sacred Heart).

Subs: Josh Findlay (Christchurch Boys’High), James Moore (Christchurch Boys’ High), Liam Van Der Heyden (Hamilton Boys’ High), Bradley Tocker (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Oliver Gibbons (Nelson College), Harry Inch (Nelson College), Jake Hutchings (Rotorua Boys’ High), J.D. Van Der Westhuizen (Westlake Boys High).

The Bronze Boot

Sacred Heart’s Cohen Norrie is in fine company as the newest recipient of the Bronze Boot.

The Bronze Boot was inaugurated in 1992 by John Blondin and his publishing company Rugby Press International (Australia) and is awarded to one player from each team for the most constructive player in a schools test series.

It is now seen as the most prestigious award for test matches between the Australian and New Zealand schoolboys, with many recipients having gone on to represent the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Cohen Norrie won the 2024 Bronze Boot. Photo / Bruce Holloway

In 2001, when New Zealand and Australia didn’t play each other, the award was instead bestowed upon the best players in the England v Australia Schools test, won by England 17-7 at Ballymore in Brisbane.

Golden Boot winners (*denotes those who went on to play for the Wallabies or All Blacks):

2024

Australia: Edwin Langi, Eastern Suburbs Rugby Club

New Zealand: Cohen Norrie, Sacred Heart College, Auckland

2023

Australia: Not awarded

New Zealand: Ollie Mathis, Hamilton Boys’ High School

2019

Australia: Josh Flook, Brothers Rugby Club, Nudgee*

New Zealand: Cam Church, St Kentigern College, Auckland

2018

Australia: Luke Reimer, Barker College, NSW*

New Zealand: Blair Murray, New Plymouth Boys’ High School

2017

Australia: Lachlan Lonergan, Trinity Christian College, ACT*

New Zealand: Devon Flanders, Hastings Boys’ High School

2016

Australia: Opeti Helu, Newington College, NSW

New Zealand: Sione Havili, Auckland Grammar *(Tonga)

2015

Australia: Harry Johnson-Holmes, Merewether High School, NSW*

New Zealand: Alex Fidow, Scots College

2014

Australia: Connor Moroney, St Joseph’s College Gregory Terrace QLD

New Zealand: Patelesio Tomkinson, Otago Boys’ High School

2013

Australia: Jack McCalman, The Kings School, NSW*

New Zealand: Akira Ioane, Auckland Grammar School, Auckland*

2012

Australia: Jonah Placid, Toowoomba Grammar School, QLD

New Zealand: James Tucker, St Bede’s College, Christchurch

2011

Australia: Will Miller, The Scots College, NSW

New Zealand: Ardie Savea, Rongotai College, Wellington*

2010

Australia: Tim Donlan, St Ignatius College, NSW

New Zealand: Matt McGahan, Mount Albert Grammar School

2009

Australia: Liam Gill, St Joseph’s Gregory Terrace, QLD*

New Zealand: Sam Cane, Reporoa College, Bay of Plenty*

2008

Australia: Ed Quirk, Brisbane State High, QLD

New Zealand: Blade Thomson, Gisborne Boys’ High School

2007

Australia: Rob Horne, Georges River Senior Campus Oatley, NSW*

New Zealand: Charlie Ngatai, Gisborne Boys’ High School*

2006

Australia: Rodney Ma’a, Westfields Sports High School, NSW

New Zealand: Luke Braid, Tauranga Boys’ High School

2005

Australia: David Pocock, Anglican Church Grammar School, QLD*

New Zealand: Zarhn Commerer, New Plymouth Boys’ High School

2004

Australia: Richard Stanford, The Scots College, NSW

New Zealand: Victor Vito, Scots College, Wellington*

2003

Australia: Tahjon Mailata, St Joseph’s College Nudgee, QLD

New Zealand: Aaron Bancroft, Marlborough Boys’ College

2002

Australia: Daniel Halangahu, The Kings School, NSW

New Zealand: Liam Messam, Rotorua Boys’ High School*

2001

Australia: Tyrone Smith, St Edmunds College, ACT

England: Benjamin Durham, Pate’s Grammar School

2000

Australia: Luke Doherty, Iona College, QLD

New Zealand: Ben Atiga, Auckland Grammar School, Auckland*

1999

Australia: Daniel Heenan, Marist College Ashgrove, QLD*

New Zealand: Cameron McIntyre, St Bede’s College, Christchurch

1998

Australia: George Smith, Cromer High School, NSW*

New Zealand: Jerry Collins, St Patrick’s, Wellington*

1997

Australia: Phil Waugh, Sydney Church of England Grammar School, NSW*

New Zealand: Carl Hayman, Kings High School, Dunedin*

1996

Australia: Lachlan Grant, St Joseph’s College Nudgee, QLD

New Zealand: Ashley Barron, Kings High School, Dunedin

1995

Australia: Nathan Franks, Knox Grammar School, NSW

New Zealand: Quintan Sanft, De La Salle College, Auckland

1994

Australia: Sean Hardman, Nudgee College, QLD*

Wales: Neil Watkins, Neath College

1993

Australia: Tom Bowman, The Scots College, NSW*

New Zealand: Carlos Spencer, Waiopehu College*

1992

Australia: Nick Harvey, The Kings School, NSW

New Zealand: Jeff Wilson, Cargill High School, Invercargill*

U18 Māori too good for Heartland

The New Zealand U18 Māori warmed up for their Thursday clash with the New Zealand Schools side (2pm, St Paul’s Collegiate) by trouncing New Zealand Heartland U20s 53-22.

The match was still in the balance at 17-17 at halftime, but it was party time in the second half as the Māori side – built around high-quality players from big rugby schools – ran riot against tiring opposition.

There was a real Heartland vibe to the contest insofar as their team took to Waikato Stadium wearing shirts with numbers such as 24, 37, 40, 42 and 25, which simply did not exist in the match programme.

If nobody knew who these players were beforehand, they certainly didn’t afterwards. But it would appear New Zealand Heartland’s try-scorers were lock Kieran Harris (South Canterbury), No 8 Korbin Chwesik (Thames Valley) and replacement outside back Jack Dallas-Johnson (King Country).

First five Chad Whale kicked two conversions and a penalty and looked tidy.

The New Zealand Māori Under-18 side were too strong for New Zealand Heartland. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Māori tries were scored by centre Ethan McManemin, hooker Jack McCarthy, second five-eighths Ryder Croswell, halfback Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku, winger Charlie Carroll (2) and outside back reserves Noah Gregory and Brayden Neilson.

Hamilton Boys’ High School first five-eighth Dallas Rata-Makene kicked six conversions and a penalty.

Another Samoan mismatch

When New Zealand Barbarians U18s smashed Samoa U18 102-10, it was such a mismatch as to be of statistical interest only, insofar as they went slightly better than New Zealand Schools had in winning 91-10 five days earlier.

They could have called this off under the mercy rule at halftime, and it is unlikely to get any better for Samoa when they face a strong Chiefs U18 team at noon on Thursday at St Paul’s Collegiate.

If there is a New Zealand obligation to help nurture Samoan age-group rugby, more suitable opposing teams need to be found for tourists who are playing at about Auckland 1B schoolboy level.

But where the Samoans do lead the way is in sideline support, and the biggest cheer of the day came when left wing Vani Lavasli scored in the 27th minute.

Feilding High School No 8 Rupeni Raviyawa was the pick of the Barbarians in scoring four tries, while Nelson College’s substitute prop, Samuela Takapu, scored a second-half hat trick and lock Frazer Brown (Ponsonby) was a strong performer. No 8 Villamu Numia Tapu was wholehearted for Samoa.

New Zealand Barbarians 102 (Lautasi Etuale 2, David Lewai 2, Rupeni Raviyawa 4, Alani Fakava,Mitchell Swann, Samuela Takapu 3, Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe 2, Jack Wiseman; Mika Muliaina 4 cons, Rios Tasmania 6 cons, Micah Fale con)

Samoa 10 (Lavasii Nansi try; Otineru Ualesi con, Mavaega Siole pen)

HT: 43-7.

NZ Schools v Samoa

Last week New Zealand hammered Samoa U18s 91-5 in their season-opener at St Paul’s Collegiate, Hamilton, on Wednesday, with a feature of the win being three tries on debut for Year 11 centre Nico Stanley (Auckland Grammar).

Stanley’s defence is usually cited as his major playing strength but on this occasion it was his ability to finish moves.

None of his tries were particularly spectacular, but he looks sharper than a Rieko Ioane rebuke.

Rampaging No 8 Saumaki Saumaki (Nelson College) also bagged three tries. New Zealand scored 46 points in the second half, though their first-half display was more impressive.

They maintained their shape and punished Samoa, who struggled to compete at the breakdown and clear their territory from the boot. Samoa did start with a spark, lively winger Mavaega Siole snatching an intercept and dashing 60 metres, only to be caught by Harry Inch. Siole would make the line from the same source in the second half.

Cohen Norrie (Sacred Heart) captained New Zealand from fullback. New Zealand have beaten Samoa in all eight meetings.

New Zealand Schools 91 (Nico Stanley 3, Aio Keith, Cohen Norrie, Bradley Tocker, Siale Pahulu2, Saumaki Saumaki 3, Charlie Wallis, Ollie Guerin, Finn McLeod, Tyi Sinkinson tries; Harry Inch 4 con, Mason Verster 4 con)

Samoa U18 5 (Mavaega Siole try)

HT: 46-5

New Zealand Schools starting XV: 1 James Moore (Christchurch Boys’ High), 2 Tyi Sinkinson (Tauranga Boys’ College), 3 Liam Van Der Heyden (Hamilton Boys’ High), 4 Finn McLeod (Christchurch Boys’ High), 5 Johnny Falloon (Rathkeale College), 6 Bradley Tocker (Palmerston North Boys’ High), 7 Aio Keith (Kelston Boys’ High), 8 Saumaki Saumaki (Nelson College), 9 Oliver Gibbons (Nelson College), Harry Inch (Nelson College), 11 Siale Pahulu (Saint Kentigern), 12 Jarrel Tuaimalo Vaega (Kelston Boys’ High), 13 Nico Stanley (Auckland Grammar), 14 Oliver Guerin (Hamilton Boys’ High), 15 Cohen Norrie (Sacred Heart).

Subs: Josh Findlay (Christchurch Boys’ High), Bede Giera (St Bede’s), Charlie Wallis (Auckland Grammar), Thomas Jennings (Southland Boys’ High), Jake Hutchings (Rotorua Boys’ High), Mason Verster (Tauranga Boys’ High), Charlie Sinton (Tauranga Boys’ High), Aidan Spratley (Tauranga Boys’ High), Peni Havea (Feilding High).

Australia defeat NZ Barbarians

Australia’s 57-47 win over New Zealand U18 Barbarians on October 2 gave an early hint of the tourists’ class.

The Barbarians started briskly with an expansive attack and a try to lock Frazer Brown out of Gallaher Shield champions Ponsonby, but Australia responded ominously with a length-of-the-field try to winger Heamasi Makasini.

From a scrum on their own 22, Australia fired the ball left and Makasini was unstoppable one-on-one.

Afterwards, a Barbarians player quipped: “When I saw him warming up, I thought he was one of the loose forwards.”

Every time Makasini handled, Australia looked potent. Makasini is a tank and later scored Australia’s third try with a shorter, terrifying burst. Initially, at least, the Barbarians matched Australia.

Northcote centre Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe and towering fullback Rios Tasmania scored tries that came from clinical construction and spontaneous offloading.

But when Australia attacked around the fringes of the ruck, their heavier forwards were able to breach the gain line all too often. Loosehead prop Kingsley Uys, No 8 Heinz Lemoto and blindside flanker Eli Langi were damaging.

First five-eighth Jonty Fowler kicked superlatively and snatched a try from a Barbarians scrum fumble.

After halftime, the Barbarians hit back with two quick tries for Saunderson-Rurawhe and Feilding High School No 8 Rupeni Raviyawa.

But Australia wrestled back the initiative when centre Frankie Goldsborough put Tom Howard into space with a flick offload.

The combative, close-quarter approach that blunted the Barbarians resurfaced with props Nicholas Hill and Jonah Rangwai and loose forward Luca Cleverly carrying on the impetus from the bench.

The Barbarians scored two late consolation tries, a 75m interception by centre Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia and a barge-over after a maul by Rotorua Boys’ prop Bronson van de Heyden.

Australia U18 57 (Kingsley Uys 2, Heamasi Makasini 2, John Grenfell, Jonty Fowler, Thomas Howard, Heinz Lemoto tries; Fowler 7 con, pen)

New Zealand Barbarians U18 47 (Frazier Brown, Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe 2, Rios Tasmania, Rupeni Raviyawa, Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia, Bronson van de Heyden, tries; Tasmania 3 con, Boyle-Tiatia 3 con)

HT: 38-21

Some Barbarians history against Australia

The Barbarians’ first official match was against Australia on September 29, 2012, at Sacred Heart College, with Barbarians jerseys presented by 1987 Rugby World Cup winner Alan Whetton. Boasting a powerful line-up with future senior internationals Tau Koloamatangi, Mitchell Drummond, Damian McKenzie and rugby league superstar Nelson Asofa-Solomona, the Barbarians overpowered the Aussies 24-5. McKenzie converted tries from Mitchell Karpik, Drummond and Michael Green. John Porch (Australia sevens) scored Australia’s solitary try. The Barbarians were coached by Mark Vincent (St Bede’s College) and Dave Dillon (Sacred Heart College). The rivalry resumed in 2014, with the Barbarians winning 39-21 at what is now Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua.

The match got off to an explosive start when Australian first five-eighth Jackson Hope was red-carded in the first minute for a dangerous tip tackle on Barbarians halfback Liam Howley, now with Southland.

Australia tried hard to stay in the fight, but the shortage of numbers proved telling. Future Samoan international winger Losi Fillipo ran rampant and scored a try.

Barbarians No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, blindside flanker Fin Hoeta, and both locks, Paripari Parkinson (try-scorer) and Isaia Walker-Leawere, all played with energy.

First five-eighth D’Angelo Leuila scored 17 points. In the Barbarians’ 2016 victory over Australia, late Māori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop was a standout.

Future All Blacks Leicester Fainga’anuku, Folau Fakatava, Quinn Tupaea and Tupou Vaa’i also played in the 28-17 success at Mount Albert Grammar.

Australia’s only previous victory against the Barbarians was in Hamilton in 2019. Flanker Alex Masibaka, hooker Hamish Moore, halfback Kalani Thomas and winger Tolatau Koula crossed the stripe for Australia in an impressive 30-17 win.

Michael Mason (2) and Tepaea Cook-Savage scored for the Barbarians.

Six schoolgirl standouts in the Farah Palmer Cup

The Black Ferns’ withdrawal from the Farah Palmer Cup this season opened up provincial rugby opportunities for schoolgirls that otherwise wouldn’t have existed.

In the Premiership alone, 2023 winners Auckland fielded a squad that featured nine schoolgirls and 19 players aged under 20.

Here are our six standouts across the whole competition:

Louise Blyde (New Plymouth Girls’ High School/Taranaki): The centre has been a permanent fixture in the struggling Taranaki Whio for two seasons, featuring in 11 games and scoring four tries.

Blyde is the cousin of two-time World Rugby sevens player of the year Michaela Blyde.

Maia Davis (Manukura/Manawatū): The Manukura halfback, winner of National Top Four and Condor Sevens titles, is contracted to the Black Ferns Sevens Development Programme.

In the Farah Palmer Cup, she was part of the Manawatū championship-winning team, scoring a brilliant hat-trick in a 55-24 slaying of Wellington.

Two of her tries were from beyond halfway. Davis was also part of the Wellington Orcas U18s side who won the New Zealand Rugby League National Girls Youth Tournament last week and was named in the tournament team.

Her parents, Peter and Moana Davis, both played for Hawke’s Bay.

Fou Sefo (Papakura High School/Counties Manukau): The Heat went within a whisker of a premiership final and won the J.J. Stewart Trophy (Ranfurly Shield equivalent) for the first time since 2017.

A feature of their ascent was a big and bustling forward pack. Sefo played all seven matches, was sturdy in the scrum and damaging on the carry. Sefo is a product of the Patumāhoe club and played a starring role in their Women’s Premier Development triumph.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (Auckland Girls’ Grammar School/Auckland): The fleet-footed, goal-kicking fullback has already racked up 13 appearances (52 points) in two seasons for the Auckland Storm, winning an FPC Premiership in 2023 and the J.J. Stewart Trophy 43-27 against Canterbury in 2024.

Rugby will have to fight hard to keep the precocious talent. Sorensen-McGee is a national age-group rugby league rep from the famous Sorensen family, five of whom (Bill, Dave, Dane, Kurt and Scott) were Kiwis internationals.

Bille Va’a (St Mary’s College/Wellington): The daughter of former Samoan international Earl Va’a played four games for Wellington at fullback, including wins over Tasman (51-12), Taranaki (61-7) and North Harbour (36-21).

In eight appearances for her club Wainuiomata she scored seven tries, while also helping St Mary’s College win the Wellington Championship. Va’a is also a talented league player with national honours in the rival code.

Charlotte Va’afusuaga (St Hilda’s Collegiate/Otago): The biggest turnaround of the season came when Otago upset Wellington 53-38 in a Championship semifinal after being overwhelmed 51-13 the previous week.

Centre Va’afusuaga cut the Pride to shreds, scoring a try while gaining 143m and beating 16 defenders. Va’afusuaga didn’t restrict her excellence to a single game. She ranked inside the top 10 across the whole season for carries, defenders beaten and offloads.

Her father Erik Va’afusuaga played 271 games for Taieri and Green Island between 1989 and 2010. His solitary appearance for Otago was in the 1998 NPC-winning season.

New Zealand Barbarians U18 Girls fixtures:

October 8 v Moana Pasifika U18 girls, Wesley College, noon.

October 11 v Māori U18 girls, Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe, noon.

# Disagree with anything here? We welcome alternative viewpoints. Email us atnzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.