Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

Schools rugby wrap: Australia nab Trans-Tasman Trophy; Māori U18s beat Heartland U20s; Samoa concede a ton; schoolgirl standouts in Farah Palmer Cup

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
19 mins to read
Plans to expand Auckland's maximum security prison, crew of the sunken Manawanui back on home soil and inquiries continue after Phillips family sighting.

New Zealand Schools have stumbled to their first international rugby loss since 2019 – and just their second defeat in 22 outings – after going down 31-38 to the Australia Under-18s.

Though the losing margin at Waikato Stadium was respectable, there was no question the more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby