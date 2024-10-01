Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV rugby: New Zealand Schools prepare to face Samoa, Australia and New Zealand Māori

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
14 mins to read
New Zealand Schools coach Paul Tito in a huddle with his team. Photo / Bruce Holloway

New Zealand Schools coach Paul Tito in a huddle with his team. Photo / Bruce Holloway

New Zealand has always had an abundance of schoolboy rugby talent – but how it is best harnessed remains an enduring challenge.

That’s the view of New Zealand Schools coach Paul Tito ahead of matches against Samoa Under-18 on Wednesday (St Paul’s Hamilton, 4pm), Australia U18s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby