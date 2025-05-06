Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby
Updated

First XV school rugby season preview: Will there be a shift in the southern power balance?

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

The First XV schoolboy rugby competitions in the south this year look like they will be competitive affairs. Photo / George Heard

The First XV schoolboy rugby competitions in the south this year look like they will be competitive affairs. Photo / George Heard

Top-flight schoolboy rugby kicks off in the south this weekend, with some unlikely first XVs looking to upset the usual big names. Mike Thorpe reports.

Miles Toyota Premiership 2025

Nelson College

The reigning champions have undergone dramatic changes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby