Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV Rugby: Lessons for Hamilton Boys’ High First XV from a tough Japanese tour

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Hamilton Boys' High at the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament.

Memo to New Zealand rugby fans with an eye for future international trends: Japanese school teams have made rapid advancements in their standard of play.

That’s the view of Hamilton Boys High First XV rugby coach Cam Moorby, who described this year’s Sanix World Rugby Youth in Fukuoka, Japan, as tougher than any he has previously attended as either a player or coach for the school.

