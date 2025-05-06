Hamilton Boys' High at the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament.

Memo to New Zealand rugby fans with an eye for future international trends: Japanese school teams have made rapid advancements in their standard of play.

That’s the view of Hamilton Boys High First XV rugby coach Cam Moorby, who described this year’s Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, as tougher than any he has previously attended as either a player or coach for the school.

Four-time champions Hamilton Boys’ finished fifth after being unable to top their pool following a loss to Gose Industrial High School (who themselves could only finish fourth) with the top four finishers all being Japanese teams.

“It’s far and away the most challenging Sanix Tournament that I have been a part of,” Moorby said.

“That is largely down to the advancement in the level of play by the Japanese teams.