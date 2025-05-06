“There are no easy games. It’s no surprise that all four semifinalists were Japanese schools.
“Their forward packs are very disciplined and strong in the contact areas. Their set piece is very accurate and their speed to breakdown is fast and physical.
“They back this up with very accurate nines and 10s who punish you with their kicking game if you’re inaccurate in some of these areas as we found out at different stages of the tournament.”
Other leading non-Japanese teams also struggled in the 16-team tournament. Ratu Kadavelevu (Fiji) finished seventh, Barker College (Australia) finished eighth and SGS Filton College (England) finished 10th.
Moorby said that the 32-29 second-round loss to Gose was disappointing because it ended his team’s finals hopes – but it had supplied important lessons for their Super 8 and Moascar Cup campaign, which begins with a home game against New Plymouth Boys’ High on Tuesday, June 3.
“It’s a long season ahead and we’re excited to return home to our families and put what we’ve gained in Japan into practice.”
It’s been a huge fortnight for Hamilton Boys’ on a tour that has taken them to Tokyo, Kyoto and Fukuoka.
“We have gained invaluable life experiences off the field and have developed a deep team connection that doesn’t come about without experiencing a tour together such as this,” Moorby said.
“In that regard, we are extremely grateful and privileged to have had this time together.”