Hamilton Boys' High in a huddle before the match.

Hamilton Boys’ High registered their most comprehensive pool win at the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Fukuoka, Japan with a 61-7 victory over Japan’s Tokai University Sagami High.

But it was all in vain as pool leaders Gose Industrial High School (Japan) won their match against Nagasaki Hokuyodai High 40-10 to top the pool and qualify for the top four.

It means the best Hamilton Boys’ High can now do is finish fifth in a tournament they have previously won four times. They now play Australia’s Barker College on Saturday.

Hamilton took a fourth minute lead through a try wide out from lively halfback Lachie Ross following a kick chase, and from there piled on the points mercilessly to lead 42-0 at halftime.

The pace slowed slightly in the second half, but substitute wing Koewyn Kearns-Te Whare scored the final try from a sweeping 65m move five minutes from time.