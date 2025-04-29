Hamilton Boys' High at the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament.

Hamilton Boys’ High title ambitions at the 2025 Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Fukuoka, Japan were dented by a second-round 32-29 pool play loss to Gose Industrial High (Japan).

However, Hamilton still have prospects of making Monday’s final if they can win their final group game on Thursday against Tokai University Sagami High School.

Hamilton’s loss was evidence of the progress Japan has made in youth rugby in recent years, and Gose snatched the win with a try from a rolling maul in the last play of the game.

Gose made a bright start and led 10-0 before Hamilton halfback Lachie Ross chimed in with three tries from inspired moves, with Jackson Botherway converting two.

But Gose, with a powerful forward pack, pulled a try back to reduce Hamilton’s halftime lead to 19-15.