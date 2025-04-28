Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

Hamilton Boys’ High make winning start in first XV tournament in Japan

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Meet the boys of the Tangaroa College First XV and the coach that turned the team from a struggling side to 1A contenders. Video / Anthony Costello

Hamilton Boys’ High made a solid start to the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, with a 47-14 win over Nagasaki Hokuyodai High School (Japan) after being locked at 7-7.

Hamilton, the reigning New Zealand schoolboy champions, started slowly, but ultimately manufactured tries to Maxwell Kara, Nathan Stephens,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby