Hamilton Boys’ High made a solid start to the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, with a 47-14 win over Nagasaki Hokuyodai High School (Japan) after being locked at 7-7.

Hamilton, the reigning New Zealand schoolboy champions, started slowly, but ultimately manufactured tries to Maxwell Kara, Nathan Stephens, Toby Wales, Ollie Guerin, Liam Van Der Heyden, Liam De Har-Elliot and Ollie Barnett.

First five-eighths Jackson Botherway nailed four conversions from four attempts and Hakopa Paringatai two of his three attempts.

Hamilton skipper and lock Alex Arnold returned to action after recent injury and coach Cam Moorby said his impact was huge, his “follow me” leadership instrumental in the win.

Maxwell Kara was the pick of Hamilton’s backs, scoring the first of their tries, and was an attacking threat all game.