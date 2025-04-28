Grammar now need to regroup before their Auckland 1A season-opener at home to Botany Downs Secondary College on Saturday, while Tauranga’s next big school exchange is away to Westlake Boys High School on May 14.

Tauranga were never behind against Grammar, with the tries spread around.

Tauranga lock Kahn Charlton getting high in the lineout.

The Emmett twins, Josiah and Malachi, nabbed one try apiece on their respective wings, while co-captain Jay McQuoid returned to action with one as well.

Brother Tommy McQuoid scored from fullback, while other tries came from No 8 Seremaia Salikikoro and bench-starters Tipene Taikato-Smith and replacement halfback Will Baker.

Kicking was tricky in conditions where it rained for most of the first half, but Tauranga first five-eighth Ivan Ward made two conversions and halfback Rydian Spice kicked a third.

Grammar were without New Zealand Schools centre Nico Stanley, which meant the contest was robbed of a showdown with Tauranga co-captain Ethan McManemin, a member of the New Zealand Māori squad last year.

Grammar scoring details were unavailable. Grammar are again being coached by Dave Askew.

Start of a new era at Botany Downs

It was a bittersweet moment for Botany Downs Secondary College when they retained their place in Auckland’s prestigious 1A rugby competition on Saturday, with a hard-fought 7-0 promotion-relegation win over Tangaroa College.

While there was much college pride evident, the match also marked the end of an era for the Botany Downs rugby programme, with long-time head coach Logan Fui leading the team for the final time.

Fui had been instrumental in growing the college’s programme over the past decade, but is now passing the torch to a new generation in former First XV captains Sua Ioane (2018-2020) and Trent Justino (2019-2022), alongside Jason Papalii. The team will be managed by Craig Rooksy and Vanessa Walter, with both Fui and Walter stepping into supporting roles for the remainder of the year.

Botany Downs principal Karen Brinsden paid tribute to Fui and the team.

“I am immensely proud of our First XV rugby team for making history once again by securing a victory against Tangaroa and ensuring our place in the 1A competition,” Brinsden said.

“This achievement is particularly remarkable given the relatively young age of our school. The depth and growth of our rugby programme are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our coaches and managers over the years.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Logan Fui, who will be transitioning into a supporting role this season. His leadership and dedication have been invaluable to our team’s success.”

Last season was a landmark for Botany, when they qualified for 1A rugby for the first time, however they found it to be a steep learning curve and finished bottom.

But there were invaluable lessons, as well as critical exposure for the players, many of whom gained first-hand experience competing against some of the nation’s best young players.

For Botany Downs, the playoff match was about more than survival.

“While some 1A programmes boast histories that span 50-100 years, Botany’s success is a true David-v-Goliath story.

“Despite being a relatively young school, Botany continues to punch above its weight across multiple sporting codes, buoyed by strong leadership, a dedicated sports department, and a culture that promotes high participation and inclusivity.”

The clash with Tangaroa was a fiercely contested, physical encounter from the outset, with both sides enjoying their share of possession and strong defensive moments.

In front of a lively and vocal crowd, the deadlock was broken when Botany executed a set-piece move from a tap penalty. Flanker Dylan Terblanche powered through staunch Tangaroa defence to score under the posts, with fullback Lauchlan Taylor adding the conversion for a crucial 7-0 lead.

Botany dominated possession late in the first half, but were unable to convert promising opportunities out wide.

In the second half, momentum swung heavily towards Tangaroa, who launched relentless attacks and pinned Botany deep in their own half.

But defensive resilience was the key for Botany and they repelled wave after wave of Tangaroa pressure.

There was a critical moment when Taylor attempted a 45m penalty kick into a strong breeze to extend the lead, but tricky conditions saw the ball fall short.

The final moments encapsulated the spirit of the game, with Botany holding firm on their own 22 until a Tangaroa handling error sealed the result and celebrations began.

Spare a thought for Tangaroa

When Ōtara’s Tangaroa College beat Macleans College 27-24 in the Auckland 1B final last year they proudly posted the following engagingly viral mantra on social media: “No scholarships, No imports, No ‘out of zone’, No ‘new to school’. Keepin’ it real 24/7.”

It’s a great list, but unfortunately there is another “No” that is now hard to avoid: “No points”, because the 7-0 loss follows on from the same playoff last year when Tangaroa also failed to score, being beaten 31-0.

West is best: Liston v Kelston

The pick of the first round 1A matches this Saturday may be the west Auckland derby in which Liston College host defending champions Kelston Boys’ High.

Westlake Boys’ High narrowly beat Liston 22-19 in a physical pre-season battle on Saturday, where there were three tries apiece.

“Liston are well coached, with a lot of X-factor players with physical bulk, and a standout centre who is fast and big,” warned Westlake coach Rob Midenhall.

Last year’s 1A round-robin top finishers Saint Kentigern finished their pre-season with a home game against St John’s (Hamilton), before a first-round tussle with De La Salle College. But on Saturday play was called off early in the second half, because of an injury, with Saint Kentigern leading 22-12.

Auckland 1A draw, Saturday (all games 2.30pm, home team first): Dilworth v St Peter’s; St Kentigern v De La Salle; Mt Albert Grammar v King’s College; Sacred Heart v St Paul’s; Auckland Grammar v Botany Downs; Liston College v Kelston.

Westlake again the favourites in North Harbour

Westlake kick off their defence of the Kyocera-sponsored North Harbour First XV competition on Saturday with a home match against a Rangitoto team which troubled them last season.

However, Westlake have been solid in pre-season with skipper and openside flanker Arlo Leith perhaps the player most to watch out for.

In Westlake’s final warm-up win over Liston, winger Yisrael Tukania, promoted from last year’s Under-15s, scored two tries and Leith one. Hooker Jeremiah Samoa was the standout in defence with No 8 Solomone Tuitupo.

Westlake coach Rob Mildenhall welcomed the pressure of being the team everyone in North Harbour would be looking to knock over.

“One of the great things about working at a school like Westlake is it is a school that likes to achieve,” Mildenhall said. “We want to perform in the face of pressure.

“Rangitoto were a young team last year but still gave us a tough time and will be a year older and wiser this time around.”

North Harbour Kyocera First XV Saturday (all games 12 noon, home team first): Whangārei v Massey; Rosmini v Takapuna Grammar; Ōrewa v Mahurangi; Westlake v Rangitoto.

Palmerston North running hot

Palmerston North Boys’ High School walloped Whanganui Collegiate 51-5 to win the first of their “White Jersey” traditional fixtures.

The rivalry between the schools stretches back to 1923, with their 2025 meeting a lopsided affair.

Following a cagey start, first five Jamie Viljoen flashed into a gap to register the first of his 21 points. Openside Viliami Rongokea-Tupou was explosive and signed his name on the scoresheet. Fullback Hunter Kennedy scored 17 tries in 2024 and applied an exclamation mark in this match when he sprinted 70m for the hosts’ seventh and final try.

The match doubled as a reunion for the 1975 First XV that beat New Plymouth Boys’ High School to win the Moascar Cup. Future All Blacks hooker Bruce Hemara was the captain.

A Whanganui Collegiate Rugby Supporters’ social media post put the best possible spin on the result.

“Our men stuck at it till the final whistle and showed enough in patches to make sure this will be our worst result of the season.”

Palmerston North Boys’ High School were too strong for Whanganui Collegiate.

Silverstream bounce back

Wellington premiership champions St Patrick’s College, Silverstream rebounded strongly from defeats to Feilding High School (24-38) and Marlborough Boys’ College (7-17) to trounce St Bede’s College 55-24 in the annual fixture.

Kingston Hill (2), Axel Daken, Abe Smith, Shae Taitua, Will Davis, Jahvaan Hunt, Corus Taylor-Lefao, and Teddy Cooling scored the hosts’ nine tries, with Davis adding four conversions and Fletcher Cooper a solitary success. Silverstream enjoy a 31-13 advantage in the rivalry, which started in 1931.

In other matches, Wesley College scored a 33-28 win over Napier Boys’ High and Christ’s College beat St Pat’s Town 24-12.

Tries from James Tuituba (2), Rupeni Raviyawa and Tyrese Tane and three Nixon Foreman conversions earned Feilding High a 26-20 victory over Gisborne Boys’ High, for whom Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Tane Te Aho-Heemi, and Storm De Thier scored and Ruan Ludwig added a conversion and penalty.

Timaru Boys’ High beat Dunstan High 33-5 in their final pre-season game.

The Spratley connection

Wellington reader Richard Swan was among those who attended the Tauranga-Wellington game at Easter and was happy to confirm, as reported, that Tauranga’s Tommy McQuoid was indeed outstanding at fullback.

For someone relatively small and never immediately tackled, McQuoid was always a risk, Swan said, in drawing a comparison with Christian Cullen.

Swan also quite correctly pointed out that references to Tauranga having benefited from having the New Zealand Secondary School team’s starting halfback/first five combination of Charlie Sinton and Mason Verster in 2024, should also have included No 8 Aiden Spratley – something that made the college’s spine even more impressive last year.

And Swan not only noted that Spratley’s younger brother Cooper played openside against Wellington, but also revealed that his father, Phil Spratley was a Wellington College old boy who in 1999 went within 0.76s of running a four-minute mile. “So good genes.”

Rotorua on tour

Following their loss to Auckland Grammar, Rotorua Boys’ High bounced back with a 41-29 win against St Peter’s (Cambridge), having trailed 12-24 at halftime.

Rotorua have now headed to Australia for two matches. The first is on Tuesday (April 29) at 3.40pm against Nudgee College. This game will be livestreamed with a link shared on Rotorua’s Facebook page, while the second game is on Saturday, May 3, against TSS (The Southport School) at 10.30am.

Dinner and quiz time

Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga is a special guest at St Peter’s rugby community dinner at the college on Thursday May 1, with James McOnie and Melodie Robinson hosting; tickets $85.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, May 20, 6pm, St John’s College (Hamilton) are hosting a rugby quiz at The Cook as a fundraiser for planned 2026 tour to South Africa – with entry $200 for a team of eight. As a further fundraiser, the pub is selling “St John’s Gold Lager”.

# Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com