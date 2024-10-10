Advertisement
Pacific Championships: Kiwis hit as Jahrome Hughes forced to withdraw with neck injury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The Kiwis have been dealt a major blow for their Pacific Championships campaign, with the loss of halfback Jahrome Hughes.

Hughes, 30, led the Melbourne Storm to last weekend’s NRL grand final defeat to the Penrith Panthers, and was provisionally named in New Zealand’s squad for tests against Australia and Tonga.

However, a neck injury suffered in the defeat has been deemed too severe for Hughes to take part, and wiped the reigning Dally M medallist from contention.

Hughes’ absence is the latest hit to the Kiwis’ stocks in the halves.

Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran and Te Maire Martin have all been ruled out with injury, leaving Hughes and Kodi Nikorima as the only specialists in the squad.

Hooker Phoenix Crossland, fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and centre Peta Hiku could also be options, having played in the halves at club level.

“Jahrome is understandably shattered and we really feel for him,” said head coach Stacey Jones.

“He has had an outstanding year and he was going to play a key role for the Kiwis again.

“He was desperate to play and we thought, with some time on our side, he would come right with treatment but he has since received medical advice that he won’t be ready to play.”

A replacement for Hughes will be named at a later date.

Kiwis squad for Pacific Championships: Erin Clark*, Phoenix Crossland*, James Fisher-Harris (c), Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Jamayne Isaako, Keano Kini*, Casey McLean*, Griffin Neame, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Kodi Nikorima, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali’i, Jordan Riki*, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Leo Thompson, Matthew Timoko, Trent Toelau*, Will Warbrick*, Naufahu Whyte*.

*denotes debutant

Players ruled out through injury: Ronaldo Mulitalo (knee), Dylan Brown (knee), Kieran Foran (ankle), Moses Leota (shoulder), Brandon Smith (knee), Jeremy Marshall-King (knee), Briton Nikora (ankle), Kayal Iro (hamstring), Te Maire Martin (neck).

Suspended: Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Headed to rugby union: Joseph Manu.



