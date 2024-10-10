Air New Zealand staffer sacked after bypassing Customs queue, Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida and why police are cutting more than 100 jobs.

The Kiwis have been dealt a major blow for their Pacific Championships campaign, with the loss of halfback Jahrome Hughes.

Hughes, 30, led the Melbourne Storm to last weekend’s NRL grand final defeat to the Penrith Panthers, and was provisionally named in New Zealand’s squad for tests against Australia and Tonga.

However, a neck injury suffered in the defeat has been deemed too severe for Hughes to take part, and wiped the reigning Dally M medallist from contention.

Hughes’ absence is the latest hit to the Kiwis’ stocks in the halves.

Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran and Te Maire Martin have all been ruled out with injury, leaving Hughes and Kodi Nikorima as the only specialists in the squad.