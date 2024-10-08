Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes. Photo credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

“This year he took his game to another level, he also did that with the Kiwis [in 2023] as well,” said Jones. “He is in a rich vein of form.”

Kodi Nikorima – recalled for the first time since 2019 – is the other specialist half. After being briefly mooted, Shaun Johnson ruled himself out. He had been open to the idea – to help out – but realised he wouldn’t be up to it after testing his Achilles in a couple of recent running sessions.

Hooker Phoenix Crossland is one of eight new faces called up, while Titans youngster Keano Kini and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad are the fullback options. The door has opened for Crossland due to injuries to Smith and others, though Jones said the Wellington-born 24-year-old had come close to selection last year and was coming off an “outstanding year” for Newcastle. Crossland will also be a back-up option in the halves, along with Nicoll-Klokstad.

A total of seven players were unavailable from the 17 that were part of the Hamilton triumph last year. Penrith prop Moses Leota was the most recent withdrawal – informing Jones after the grand final – though it had been signalled, as he had told the coach mid-season that he was carrying a shoulder injury.

“I know Moses will be a big part of our group going forward,” said Jones. Added to the absentees were Nelson Asofa-Solomona (suspended) and Joseph Manu, who has switched codes to play rugby in Japan.

Storm centre Jack Howarth was another withdrawal, opting to pursue his State of Origin ambitions with Queensland.

“They are the tough ones for us but it opened a door for someone else who wants to be part of the Kiwis,” said Jones, who added that he empathised with Howarth’s situation, given he grew up in Queensland.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had earlier signalled his desire to represent Samoa while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has decided to sit out this window.

Peta Hiku was the wildcard selection, the first player selected from Super League since Thomas Leuluai was brought in for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. The former Manly, Warriors and Cowboys utility has impressed for Hull Kingston Rovers, who will feature in their first grand final this weekend. Jones got good feedback from English-based Kiwis – including Leuluai, now an assistant coach at Wigan – then an enthusiastic response from the 31-year-old.

“I reached out to Peta to see if he would be interested and he said ‘Stace, I’ll jump at it’,” said Jones. “Having him around, with some of the young guys in the team, will add value.”

James Fisher-Harris leads the Kiwis' haka against Toa Samoa in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Captain James Fisher-Harris has backed up again, after another extraordinary premiership-winning season with Penrith, while Joseph Tapine is another senior face among the forwards.

Aside from Crossland and Kini, the other debutants are Jordan Riki (Brisbane), new Warriors recruit Erin Clark, Will Warbrick (Storm), Naufahu Whyte (Roosters) and young Penrith duo Casey McLean and Trent Toelau.

Jones used the same selection panel as former coach Michael Maguire, with former internationals Tawera Nikau, Adam Blair and Monty Betham all at the table, along with long-time Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney and Titan’s head of recruitment Ezra Howe.

“I’m very fortunate to have a good bunch of selectors,” said Jones, who added he was challenged on several decisions. “It’s been a tough process, lot of players missing through injury from last year but also exciting that we can widen our group. It’s been a thorough process.”

The Kiwis face the Kangaroos in Christchurch on October 27, before the clash with Tonga in Auckland on November 2. The Pacific Championships final is in Sydney on November 10.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.