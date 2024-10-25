Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / NRL

Revealed: Christchurch hopes for new NRL expansion team put on ice, after confidential letter from governing body

Michael Burgess
By
Specialist Multimedia Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Warriors forward Jacob Laban takes on Stefano Utoikamanu, of Wests Tigers, in a pre-season match played at Apollo Projects Stadium, in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

Warriors forward Jacob Laban takes on Stefano Utoikamanu, of Wests Tigers, in a pre-season match played at Apollo Projects Stadium, in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

The dream of a second NRL team in New Zealand could be over.

The Weekend Herald understands the NRL has called a halt on its expansion plans, with a confidential letter sent to all existing bid projects on Thursday. The proposed Papua New Guinea team is still likely to go

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from NRL

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from NRL