By Peter Calder in Pune

The Maharashtra Cricket Association ground is not a notably pretty oval. Short on shade and almost 40km from central Pune, it is a charmless cauldron where the temperature topped 35C on Saturday as the Black Caps completed a historic series win over India.

Fans who had walked long distances across rubble-strewn ground prayed for miracles. Those unable to afford stand seats sweltered on the open terraces, wildly cheering their heroes’ every act and greeting Mitchell Santner’s regular wickets with mute disbelief.

As the result began to look inevitable, the silence was broken by sporadic and listless outbreaks of the Mexican wave, typically the last refuge of supporters facing defeat.

Among the 28,895 who came to bear witness was a smattering of New Zealanders. Geoff Day, from Whangamatā, was on a “bucket list” trip to see all three tests - “a long-held dream” for a lifelong cricket fan.