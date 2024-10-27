Advertisement
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps v India: New Zealanders rejoice at Mitchell Santner’s heroics in second cricket test

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Black Caps defeat India in their home country, marking an historic win. Video / Sky Sport

By Peter Calder in Pune

The Maharashtra Cricket Association ground is not a notably pretty oval. Short on shade and almost 40km from central Pune, it is a charmless cauldron where the temperature topped 35C on Saturday as the Black Caps completed a historic series win over India.

Fans who had walked long distances across rubble-strewn ground prayed for miracles. Those unable to afford stand seats sweltered on the open terraces, wildly cheering their heroes’ every act and greeting Mitchell Santner’s regular wickets with mute disbelief.

As the result began to look inevitable, the silence was broken by sporadic and listless outbreaks of the Mexican wave, typically the last refuge of supporters facing defeat.

Among the 28,895 who came to bear witness was a smattering of New Zealanders. Geoff Day, from Whangamatā, was on a “bucket list” trip to see all three tests - “a long-held dream” for a lifelong cricket fan.

White faces being few and far between in the crowds, Day and old mates Gerard Murray and Mark Durling spotted each other at the first test in Bengaluru and the compatriots were quick to share their joy at the weekend’s win.

Fans Mark Durling, Geoff Day and Gerard Murray. Photo / Peter Calder
“Fantastic result,” said Murray, who hails from Whangamatā. “Beyond expectations.”

He and Durling, from Great Barrier, had carefully fitted the games into their schedules on a visit to India and are, like any good sports fan, happy to attribute the team’s achievement to their presence.

“But we’re leaving on Monday,” Murray said, “so they’ll probably lose the third test.”

Day, like this writer, planned his trip in the knowledge that a 3-0 shellacking by the Indians, fearsome at home, was entirely likely, particularly after the 2-0 series loss in Sri Lanka last month. But the occasion is more important than the result.

“It doesn’t really matter,” said Durling. “As long as they tried.”

It’s safe to say the team tried pretty hard in Pune. Mumbai awaits.

