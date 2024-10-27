From an eight-wicket victory in Bengaluru, and in conditions that were specifically prepared to expose New Zealand’s supposed weakness, the Black Caps excelled in Pune and earned a maiden away series win over their hosts as a result.
A 2-0 away series loss in Sri Lanka had left the Black Caps’ hopes of reaching the next World Test Championship final in tatters, as Tim Southee stood down as test captain and was replaced by Tom Latham.
But now, as fulltime captain, Latham’s record reads a perfect two from two, in a country where some of the game’s great captains – Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Michael Vaughan and even compatriot Stephen Fleming – failed.
And even with Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s own modern great, unavailable with a groin injury, the Black Caps made history.
“I’m sort of lost for words, a little bit,” said Latham. “It’s obviously an immensely proud moment for this group, coming off the back of a Sri Lanka series where we didn’t get the results we wanted.
“To come here and play the style of cricket we’ve played, we’re obviously immensely proud to be in the position of winning two test matches here.
“To be the first [New Zealand] team to win a series over here is immensely special. I’m very proud of this group.”
No team’s success is ever built on one player, especially in cricket. However, if there is one player to be singled out from Pune, it’s Mitchell Santner.
A glute injury to Matt Henry saw Santner come into the side, having had his selection called into question by more than one former player.
But in less than three days, Santner made his critics eat their words. With a bowling average of over 40 at the start of the test, Santner took 7/53 and 6/104 to earn New Zealand’s 113-run victory.
Of the 67 test wickets Santner has taken, 19% of them came in this one Pune test.
With four tests to play – one against India and three at home against England to come next month – New Zealand are fourth on the World Test Championship standings, and realistically must win every remaining match if they’re any chance of reaching next year’s final.
That will have to start in Mumbai on November 1. Last time out, the Black Caps made history, of sorts, as Ajaz Patel became the third bowler in the history of the game to take all 10 wickets in an innings, only to lose by 372 runs.
And with that experience banked, Latham knows what will await his side at Wankhede Stadium.
“They’ll be at their best next game, and that’s how we expect them to be every game,” the captain said.
“At a ground that they’re really familiar with, Mumbai, where they know how to play, conditions are slightly different with the red soil.
“So it’s important we do celebrate, and then our focus will switch to Mumbai in a few days’ time.”