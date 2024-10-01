Advertisement
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Tim Southee stands down as Black Caps test captain, Tom Latham to lead in India and beyond

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Tim Southee during the Black Caps' second test defeat to Australia. Photo / Photosport

Tim Southee has stood down from his position as the Black Caps’ test captain, and will be replaced by Tom Latham from this month’s tour of India onwards.

The 35-year-old held the job for less than two years, after filling the void vacated by Kane Williamson at the end of 2022.

“Captaining the Black Caps in a format that’s so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” he said. “I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team.

“I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win test matches.

“I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage.

“I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years.”

However, leadership has coincided with a serious decline in Southee’s form.

While he boasts a bowling record of 382 wickets from 102 tests at an average of 29.87 across his career, his statistics read 35 wickets from 14 tests at 38.60 when captain.

Those numbers include eight wickets from his past six tests, of which the Black Caps have lost four - two apiece to Australia and Sri Lanka.

Southee is expected to be named in the Black Caps squad to head to India, which will be named this week.

However, without the captaincy, his place in the side will come under the microscope in the spin-friendly conditions of the subcontinent.

New Zealand’s 0-2 series defeat away in Sri Lanka saw Southee and Will O’Rourke operate as the two specialist fast bowlers, resulting in the pair of Matt Henry - who has been the Black Caps’ most consistent seam bowler of late - and fast bowler Ben Sears left out.

Southee led the Black Caps in 14 tests for six wins, six defeats and two draws.

Latham, meanwhile, already boasts experience leading the Black Caps, having deputised for Williamson as he battled an elbow injury in 2022.

The opening batter has also captained the Black Caps in 44 one day internationals in Williamson’s absence, and will be in contention to take the job fulltime after it was vacated following this year’s T20 World Cup exit in the West Indies.



