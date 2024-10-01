Tim Southee during the Black Caps' second test defeat to Australia. Photo / Photosport

Tim Southee has stood down from his position as the Black Caps’ test captain, and will be replaced by Tom Latham from this month’s tour of India onwards.

The 35-year-old held the job for less than two years, after filling the void vacated by Kane Williamson at the end of 2022.

“Captaining the Black Caps in a format that’s so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” he said. “I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team.

“I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win test matches.

“I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage.