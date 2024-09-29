Sri Lanka celebrate a wicket on the fourth day of the second test. Photo / Sri Lanka Cricket

The Black Caps showed some belated fight in the second test against Sri Lanka but eventually fell to a heavy loss and series sweep.

Tim Southee’s side had been thoroughly outplayed over the first three days in Galle, allowing the hosts to declare on 602-5 before being bundled out for 88.

Asked to follow on and facing a record defeat, the tourists made a much better effort of their second turn with the bat, with four batters making fifties to build a total of 360.

The final margin of an innings and 154 runs registered as their 11th-worst loss in 472 tests and rounded out a series whitewash after a 63-run setback in the first test.

The two defeats all but end New Zealand’s hopes of reaching another World Test Championship final. They will now need at least five wins from three tests away to India and three at home against England.