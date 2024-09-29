Advertisement
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Black Caps fall to heavy loss on day four of second test in Galle

Kris Shannon
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Sri Lanka celebrate a wicket on the fourth day of the second test. Photo / Sri Lanka Cricket

The Black Caps showed some belated fight in the second test against Sri Lanka but eventually fell to a heavy loss and series sweep.

Tim Southee’s side had been thoroughly outplayed over the first three days in Galle, allowing the hosts to declare on 602-5 before being bundled out for 88.

Asked to follow on and facing a record defeat, the tourists made a much better effort of their second turn with the bat, with four batters making fifties to build a total of 360.

The final margin of an innings and 154 runs registered as their 11th-worst loss in 472 tests and rounded out a series whitewash after a 63-run setback in the first test.

The two defeats all but end New Zealand’s hopes of reaching another World Test Championship final. They will now need at least five wins from three tests away to India and three at home against England.

The first series, which begins in Bengaluru in October 16, looms as a particularly daunting assignment given the batters’ struggles against Sri Lanka’s spin in conditions always prone to turn.

After the home side’s spin attack claimed 18 of 20 wickets to fall in the first test, they increased that number to 19 in the second. The 37 total scalps stands level with the second-biggest haul by Sri Lanka’s spinners in a two-match series.

But the Black Caps will at least take a modicum of confidence to India after the way they played in the final three sessions of this encounter.

Their total of 360 equals the fifth-best score made by a New Zealand team in their second turn with the bat in Asia, though it never threatened to be enough to make the hosts bat again.

Playing with freedom given the low stakes, Devon Conway (61 off 62) and Tom Blundell (60 off 64) shook off poor runs to form to raise their bats for the first time in tests since the home summer of 2023.

Glenn Phillips (78) and Mitchell Santner (67) both launched some big blows before the latter was the last man out to give debutant Nishan Peiris figures of 6-170 and nine total wickets in his test debut.

Latest from Black Caps

