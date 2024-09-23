Advertisement
Sri Lanka v New Zealand: Black Caps fall to 63-run defeat on day five of first test in Galle

Kris Shannon
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Rachin Ravindra is dismissed on day five of the first test. Photo / Sri Lanka Cricket

The Black Caps’ long wait for a test series victory in Asia will go on after an early end to their hopes against Sri Lanka.

Beginning day five of the first test needing 68 runs to win with two wickets in hand, their chances in Galle rested almost entirely with the capable bat of Rachin Ravindra.

But the No 4 was able to add only one to his overnight score before being adjudged lbw from the bowling of Prabath Jayasuriya in the second over of the morning.

Ravindra walked off with 92 to his name, leaving Ajaz Patel and Will O’Rourke requiring a further 67, and that task always appeared far too difficult for the tailenders.

O’Rourke was summarily bowled out by Jayasuriya for a duck, giving the spinner his eighth five-wicket bag in tests and giving Sri Lanka a 63-run victory.

The second and final test starts at the same venue on Thursday, when the Black Caps will be looking to square the series.

It was a similar story on their last trip to Sri Lanka in 2019, with a Tom Latham ton lifting the tourists to victory, and a drawn series has been the best they have managed on the subcontinent for 16 years.

Ahead of this tour, New Zealand had gone 10 test series in Asia without a win, earning five draws. Their last victory came against Bangladesh in 2008, when skipper Daniel Vettori inspired a 1-0 triumph.

Tim Southee’s side will soon get another opportunity to snap that streak of futility, but it doesn’t get any easier. Next month, they head to India for a three-test series against a team currently leading the World Test Championship.

The Black Caps now sit fourth in those standings, leapfrogged by Sri Lanka to jeopardise their chances of reaching the final. The champions in 2021 will need at least five wins from their final seven matches in this cycle, which ends with a three-test home series against England.

Their odds were already high heading into this match but New Zealand will rue squandering what could have been a winning position on the third day.

An unnecessary runout between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell sparked a lower-order collapse that left the tourists leading by only 35 runs, when they could have otherwise batted Sri Lanka out of the match.

The home side responded that afternoon with a 147-run stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal – the highest of the match – and the Black Caps were left chasing 275 on a wicket becoming steadily trickier for batting.

Despite Ravindra’s efforts, and despite earlier five-wicket hauls for Will O’Rourke and Ajaz Patel, that total proved too steep and Sri Lanka too good.

