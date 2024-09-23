The second and final test starts at the same venue on Thursday, when the Black Caps will be looking to square the series.
It was a similar story on their last trip to Sri Lanka in 2019, with a Tom Latham ton lifting the tourists to victory, and a drawn series has been the best they have managed on the subcontinent for 16 years.
Ahead of this tour, New Zealand had gone 10 test series in Asia without a win, earning five draws. Their last victory came against Bangladesh in 2008, when skipper Daniel Vettori inspired a 1-0 triumph.
Tim Southee’s side will soon get another opportunity to snap that streak of futility, but it doesn’t get any easier. Next month, they head to India for a three-test series against a team currently leading the World Test Championship.
The Black Caps now sit fourth in those standings, leapfrogged by Sri Lanka to jeopardise their chances of reaching the final. The champions in 2021 will need at least five wins from their final seven matches in this cycle, which ends with a three-test home series against England.
Their odds were already high heading into this match but New Zealand will rue squandering what could have been a winning position on the third day.
An unnecessary runout between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell sparked a lower-order collapse that left the tourists leading by only 35 runs, when they could have otherwise batted Sri Lanka out of the match.
The home side responded that afternoon with a 147-run stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal – the highest of the match – and the Black Caps were left chasing 275 on a wicket becoming steadily trickier for batting.
Despite Ravindra’s efforts, and despite earlier five-wicket hauls for Will O’Rourke and Ajaz Patel, that total proved too steep and Sri Lanka too good.