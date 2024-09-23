Rachin Ravindra is dismissed on day five of the first test. Photo / Sri Lanka Cricket

The Black Caps’ long wait for a test series victory in Asia will go on after an early end to their hopes against Sri Lanka.

Beginning day five of the first test needing 68 runs to win with two wickets in hand, their chances in Galle rested almost entirely with the capable bat of Rachin Ravindra.

But the No 4 was able to add only one to his overnight score before being adjudged lbw from the bowling of Prabath Jayasuriya in the second over of the morning.

Ravindra walked off with 92 to his name, leaving Ajaz Patel and Will O’Rourke requiring a further 67, and that task always appeared far too difficult for the tailenders.

O’Rourke was summarily bowled out by Jayasuriya for a duck, giving the spinner his eighth five-wicket bag in tests and giving Sri Lanka a 63-run victory.