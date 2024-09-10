New Zealand captain Sophie Devine. Photo / Photosport

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates have been selected to play in their ninth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, taking place in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

The duo has been a part of every edition of the tournament since it started in 2009.

Devine, who will be stepping down as T20 captain after the tournament, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to have played in every installment of the event.

“The T20 World Cup’s been an important vehicle in the development and growth of the women’s game and it’s a real privilege to think I’ve played in it since it started,” said Devine.

“I’m really looking forward to another opportunity to compete against world-class teams that are all vying to take home the trophy.”