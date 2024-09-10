Advertisement
Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine set for ninth tournament as White Ferns T20 World Cup squad announced

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine. Photo / Photosport

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates have been selected to play in their ninth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, taking place in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

The duo has been a part of every edition of the tournament since it started in 2009.

Devine, who will be stepping down as T20 captain after the tournament, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to have played in every installment of the event.

“The T20 World Cup’s been an important vehicle in the development and growth of the women’s game and it’s a real privilege to think I’ve played in it since it started,” said Devine.

“I’m really looking forward to another opportunity to compete against world-class teams that are all vying to take home the trophy.”

The squad also includes the return of pace-bowler Rosemary Mair, who had been sidelined with a back injury.

Wellington Blaze off-spinner Leigh Kasperek, set to participate in her fourth T20 World Cup, will bolster the spin attack.

The only member of the squad without any T20 World Cup experience is wicket-keeper batter Izzy Gaze.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer highlighted the advantage of Devine and Bates’ extensive tournament experience.

“Congratulations to all of the players named in this squad, it’s a significant achievement to be selected to represent your country at a World Cup,” said Sawyer.

“I’m really pleased with this squad, I think these are our best 15 players to adapt to what will likely be varied conditions.”

The team will be competing in Group A alongside Australia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Prior to their first group match against India on October 4, they will play two warm-up matches against South Africa and England.

The squad is scheduled to depart on September 16 for three T20Is against Australia as part of their preparation for the tournament.

Sawyer will be supported by regular batting coach Dean Brownlie, assistant coach Craig McMillan, and NZC high performance talent and pathways coach Paul Wiseman, who will focus on spin bowling.

White Ferns Women’s T20 World Cup Squad

Sophie Devine (C) - Wellington Blaze

Suzie Bates - Otago Sparks

Eden Carson - Otago Sparks

Izzy Gaze - Auckland Hearts

Maddy Green - Auckland Hearts

Brooke Halliday - Auckland Hearts

Fran Jonas - Auckland Hearts

Leigh Kasperek - Wellington Blaze

Jess Kerr - Wellington Blaze

Melie Kerr - Wellington Blaze

Rosemary Mair - Central Hinds

Molly Penfold - Auckland Hearts

Georgia Plimmer - Wellington Blaze

Hannah Rowe - Central Hinds

Lea Tahuhu - Canterbury Magicians

