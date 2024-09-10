The squad also includes the return of pace-bowler Rosemary Mair, who had been sidelined with a back injury.
Wellington Blaze off-spinner Leigh Kasperek, set to participate in her fourth T20 World Cup, will bolster the spin attack.
The only member of the squad without any T20 World Cup experience is wicket-keeper batter Izzy Gaze.
White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer highlighted the advantage of Devine and Bates’ extensive tournament experience.
“Congratulations to all of the players named in this squad, it’s a significant achievement to be selected to represent your country at a World Cup,” said Sawyer.
“I’m really pleased with this squad, I think these are our best 15 players to adapt to what will likely be varied conditions.”
The team will be competing in Group A alongside Australia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Prior to their first group match against India on October 4, they will play two warm-up matches against South Africa and England.
The squad is scheduled to depart on September 16 for three T20Is against Australia as part of their preparation for the tournament.
Sawyer will be supported by regular batting coach Dean Brownlie, assistant coach Craig McMillan, and NZC high performance talent and pathways coach Paul Wiseman, who will focus on spin bowling.
White Ferns Women’s T20 World Cup Squad
Sophie Devine (C) - Wellington Blaze
Suzie Bates - Otago Sparks
Eden Carson - Otago Sparks
Izzy Gaze - Auckland Hearts
Maddy Green - Auckland Hearts
Brooke Halliday - Auckland Hearts
Fran Jonas - Auckland Hearts
Leigh Kasperek - Wellington Blaze
Jess Kerr - Wellington Blaze
Melie Kerr - Wellington Blaze
Rosemary Mair - Central Hinds
Molly Penfold - Auckland Hearts
Georgia Plimmer - Wellington Blaze
Hannah Rowe - Central Hinds
Lea Tahuhu - Canterbury Magicians