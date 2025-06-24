Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps schedule: Three tests, surplus of Twenty20 as NZ summer fixtures announced

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Herald sports reporters Alex Powell and Cam McMillan run Ryan Bridge through the weekend of sport, including the Crusaders Super Rugby title.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Black Caps have a dearth of white-ball cricket but just three home test matches, as New Zealand Cricket confirmed the schedule for the 2025/26 season.

After the 2024/25 summer featured three tests against England to satisfy fans of the longest format, the Black Caps will again be limited to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Caps