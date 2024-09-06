Advertisement
Black Caps tour: Sri Lankan bowling legend Rangana Herath joins coaching staff

Ajaz Patel and Gary Stead will benefit from the involvement of Rangana Herath. Photo / Getty Images

  • The Black Caps are about to play tests against Afghanistan, Sir Lanka and India
  • A Sri Lankan spin legend has filled the vacancy left by Saqlain Mushtaq
  • After this tour, they face England in three tests at home starting in late November

The Black Caps have brought in local expertise to help them handle the conditions in the first three tests of their long haul through Asia.

Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath – a 433-test wicket veteran – has been appointed as spin-bowling coach while former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour will also work with the team.

Herath replaces former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq who has withdrawn from the role to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Herath – the most prolific left-arm orthodox test spinner of all time – is likely to work closely with Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra. He will be with the team for the one-off test against Afghanistan starting in Noida, India, on Monday and will remain with the side as they go on to play two tests against Sri Lanka later this month.

The Black Caps then return to India for three tests against the ICC’s second ranked test side.

Rathour’s stint with the side is limited to the Afghanistan test.

Coach Gary Stead said the pair would bring new knowledge to the group along with insights into local conditions.

“We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our test group,” he said. “Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them.

“For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz, Mitch and Rachin, having the chance to work with Rangana across three tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial.

“Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless.”

The epic tour marks the first time the New Zealand men have played six straight tests on the sub-continent since 1984. On that occasion, there was an eight-month break between a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka and a 2-0 defeat in Pakistan.

