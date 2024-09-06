Ajaz Patel and Gary Stead will benefit from the involvement of Rangana Herath. Photo / Getty Images

Ajaz Patel and Gary Stead will benefit from the involvement of Rangana Herath. Photo / Getty Images

The Black Caps are about to play tests against Afghanistan, Sir Lanka and India

A Sri Lankan spin legend has filled the vacancy left by Saqlain Mushtaq

After this tour, they face England in three tests at home starting in late November

The Black Caps have brought in local expertise to help them handle the conditions in the first three tests of their long haul through Asia.

Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath – a 433-test wicket veteran – has been appointed as spin-bowling coach while former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour will also work with the team.

Herath replaces former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq who has withdrawn from the role to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Herath – the most prolific left-arm orthodox test spinner of all time – is likely to work closely with Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra. He will be with the team for the one-off test against Afghanistan starting in Noida, India, on Monday and will remain with the side as they go on to play two tests against Sri Lanka later this month.